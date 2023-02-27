ASUS Reveals Multiple New Gaming Peripherals For PC Players Check out the four new items ASUS has released for gamers, including a new laptop, mouse, keyboard, and headset.

ASUS revealed four new items this past week, featuring a brand-new laptop and several gaming peripherals for PC gamers to snag. The laptop was the ROG Zephyrus M167, offering you an alternative to your gaming laptop with some options specific to their model. Meanwhile, they also released an all-new gaming headset, keyboard, and mouse, all tied to the ROG line. We have more info on all four items below as they now on the market.

For gamers who demand the absolute best motion and image clarity, the Zephyrus M16 offers an incredible Nebula HDR Display with a 240Hz refresh rate, 100% DCI-P3 coverage, and a staggering 1100 nits of peak brightness for stunning HDR gameplay. The 16-inch, 16:10 Mini LED panel provides incredibly deep blacks for content that jumps right off the screen, whether you're watching a movie or playing a fast-moving arena shooter. On models without the Mini LED panel, the max brightness peaks at 500 nits, but both panels share QHD resolution and a 240Hz refresh rate, and all models share an incredible 92% screen-to-body ratio. Enjoy portability and versatility without sacrificing Windows 11 Pro gaming power. The ROG Zephyrus M16 speeds through gaming and multitasking with up to a 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900H processor. Game with confidence with up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop GPU. With a dedicated MUX Switch, NVIDIA Advanced Optimus, and G-SYNC support, every game runs at peak performance with no tearing. Move freely to create, stream, and game wherever the mood strikes.

ROG Azoth is a 75% gaming keyboard bristling with DIY features traditionally found on premium custom keyboards. A metal top cover with silicone gasket mount and three-layer dampening, hot-swappable, pre-lubed ROG NX mechanical switches and keyboard stabilizer, ROG PBT doubleshot keycaps and bundled switch lube kit combine to create unprecedented typing experiences. ROG Azoth also has an OLED display with intuitive controls, versatile tri-mode connectivity with SpeedNova wireless technology in 2.4 GHz mode, three adjustable tilt positions, and MacOS support. This sophisticated 2-inch OLED panel can set to show keyboard status, including Caps Lock, connection mode and PC/Mac mode indicators. It can also show battery level, multimedia info, custom animations, as well as system parameters such as CPU temperature. Intuitively make adjustments and tweak settings with the three-way control knob & side button and OLED display.

This headset features cutting-edge AniMe Matrix displays on each ear with programmable mini-LEDs for adding personal style with custom lighting designs, unique animations, and live audio visualizations. The ESS 9281 Quad DAC contains four digital-to-analog converters (DAC) that provide lossless audio processing. There's a DAC for each frequency band — low, mid, high and ultra-high — for clearer sound, and an unparalleled 130 dB signal-to-noise ratio (SNR). With ROG Delta S Animate, you can hear every detail and enjoy crisp, clear sound for a true-to-life audio experience. A high signal-to-noise ratio is critical for gaming headsets, especially in FPS games. A higher SNR allows you to precisely pinpoint the origin of enemy footsteps, or hone in on the location of gunfire or explosions on the battlefield. With its ESS 9281 Quad DAC design, ROG Delta S Animate is capable of achieving an unprecedented 130 dB SNR, unrivaled by single DAC headsets.

The esports gaming mouse tunes to each player's strengths with the Aim Lab Settings Optimizer, and users can calibrate and adjust DPI, polling rate, lift-off distance, for even more customization. This mouse can also be illuminated with endless spectrum of colors or preset effects with Aura Sync RGB lighting. ROG and Aim Lab have joined forces to raise the bar for esports gaming with the ROG Harpe Ace Aim Lab Edition wireless gaming mouse. Designed for esports athletes and aspiring gaming professionals, this ultralight 54-gram mouse includes the Aim Lab Settings Optimizer feature that measures and analyzes gamer performance to create the best-possible settings combination, playing to your strengths.