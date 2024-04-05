Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: entei, pokemon, World of Wonders

Shadow Entei Raid Guide For Pokémon GO: World Of Wonders

Shadow Entei will be featured in Legendary Shadow Raids during weekends this April in Pokémon GO. Defeat it with these top counters.

Article Summary Shadow Entei featured in Pokémon GO's World of Wonders April weekends.

Top counters include Primal Kyogre, Mega Swampert, and Shadow Kyogre.

A minimum of three trainers is needed to defeat Shadow Entei, six without Purified Gems.

Shiny odds for Shadow Legendary Pokémon in Pokémon GO are currently unknown.

We have now entered a new season in Pokémon GO, titled World of Wonders. April continues this season with the Shiny debut of some Ultra Beasts in Raids, a new Mega Evolution unlocked, and Shadow Entei in Shadow Raids during the weekend. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Shadow Entei during these special weekend stints, but keep in mind: Purified Gems are recommended to defeat these powerful Shadow Legendary Pokémon. This guide assumes the use of Purified Gems. Let's get into it.

Top Shadow Entei Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Shadow Entei counters as such:

Primal Kyogre: Waterfall, Origin Pulse

Primal Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades

Mega Swampert: Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon

Mega Garchomp: Mud Shot, Earth Power

Shadow Kyogre: Waterfall, Origin Pulse

Shadow Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades

Shadow Rhyperior: Mud-Slap, Rock Wrecker

Mega Diancie: Rock Throw, Rock Slide

Mega Blastoise: Water Gun, Hydro Cannon

Mega Rayquaza: Dragon Tail, Dragon Ascent

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Shadow Entei with efficiency.

Therian Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Sandsear Storm

Kyogre: Waterfall, Origin Pulse

Greninja: Water Shuriken, Hydro Cannon

Rhyperior: Mud-Slap, Rock Wrecker

Tyrantrum: Rock Throw, Meteor Beam

Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades

Kingler: Bubble, Crabhammer

Rampardos: Smack Down, Rock Slide

Terrakion: Smack Down, Rock Slide

Swampert: Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Shadow Entei can be defeated with three trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or more players. Double this number of trainers will be needed if Purified Gems are not used. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds

The Shiny rate for Shadow Legendary Pokémon is not yet known.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!