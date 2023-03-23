Dragon Ball Super Card Game Introduces Ghost Rare Dragon Ball Super Card Game introduces a new Ghost Rare card that is so mysterious and rare that no market value can be determined.

Bandai has announced the initial details of the first Dragon Ball Super Card Game set to release in 2023. This expansion will be the third in the Zenkai Series, the set block which kicked off in September 2022 and saw the introduction of Z-Cards as well as a change in the holo pattern used for Super Rares, Special Rares, and Secret Rares. This set, Power Absorbed (full name being Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed), is the twentieth main set and has already been teased with cards leaking early through events, including the debut appearance of the Saiyan Cumber. We do not yet have a release date for this set outside of March 2023, but Bleeding Cool will update our readers when Bandai offers an official street date for this set. Leading up to the release of this new Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the cards from the set. Today, let's take a look at some more art from cards of Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed.

This card is only available in the Collector's Booster. It is currently only referred to as the "Exclusive illustration (new holo version)" of this card. This card features Goku in his Super Saiyan 3 form in a holo style reminiscent of Yu-Gi-Oh Ghost Rare cards and the old Wizards of the Coast Harry Potter Trading Card Game holos. The pull rate of this card is completely unknown, but it is currently on the secondary market for insane prices as high as $8,000. Could this be as rare as the God Rares? We don't know. All we do know is that there are so few of these being found in packs that no consensus can currently be met on the card's market value.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Power Absorbed, the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more, as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products.