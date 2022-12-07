Atari Reveals New Arcade Tube Shooter Akka Arrh

Atari showed off a brand new game this morning as we're getting an arcade tube shooter going by the name of Akka Arrh. The game was technically already made 40 years ago as a prototype arcade title, but they only released a handful of them to the public as they ran tests and found that people thought the game was too hard. Four decades later, they have envisioned it for a new generation to try out, as you're getting the old-school mechanics and basic premise of the game meshed with modern-day graphics and tricks to make what's old new again. Enjoy the trailer and info on it below as the game will be released "soon" for PC and consoles.

"Akka Arrh combines the intrigue of an incredibly rare Atari arcade cabinet with the unique creative vision of Jeff Minter. Akka Arrh is based on an arcade prototype that was released in 1982 to a small test market. Unfortunately, the project was scrapped because players found the game too difficult. Due to its exceptionally short production run, only three Akka Arrh cabinets are still known to exist. Now, players have the chance to experience not just one of Atari's rarest games, but one of the rarest games of the arcade era! Jeff Minter has a storied career that includes the creation of nearly 100 games spanning almost every generation of console. Among the two dozen titles he created for Atari and Atari hardware are Tempest 2000, Tempest 3000, and Tempest 4000™. Akka Arrh embodies his signature light-synth style and ability to craft a uniquely chaotic but extremely fun arcade experience."

A Whirlwind of Electrifying Color: From the mind of Jeff Minter, players will experience a cascade of words, color, shapes and sound flows as they mount the Akka Arrh and fend off attackers. An explosion of dazzling neon graphics, Akka Arrh is a visually stunning, action-packed arcade shooter.

From the mind of Jeff Minter, players will experience a cascade of words, color, shapes and sound flows as they mount the Akka Arrh and fend off attackers. An explosion of dazzling neon graphics, Akka Arrh is a visually stunning, action-packed arcade shooter. Ready, Aim, Fire!: Akka Arrh shares the name with the game's titular star cannon, in which players control from a fixed turret called the Sentinel. Featuring fast-paced wave-shooter action, players will prevent enemies from penetrating the Sentinel's perimeter, zooming into close-range combat and beat them back if they penetrate their defenses.

Akka Arrh shares the name with the game's titular star cannon, in which players control from a fixed turret called the Sentinel. Featuring fast-paced wave-shooter action, players will prevent enemies from penetrating the Sentinel's perimeter, zooming into close-range combat and beat them back if they penetrate their defenses. Mystifying Modes to Master: With two modes of play, pilots can start from the beginning and battle their way through 50 unique levels, or pick up where they left off to power through to the end.

With two modes of play, pilots can start from the beginning and battle their way through 50 unique levels, or pick up where they left off to power through to the end. Accessibility is Key: Though Llamasoft is known for mind-blowing and vivid visual effects, not everyone is able to enjoy them. Luckily, in the remake, players are able to toggle the visual effects to a more suitable level.