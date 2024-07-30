Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Athena Crisis, Null Games

Athena Crisis Announces Official Steam Launch Date

After being in Early Access for a few months, Null Games has revealed the official PC release date for their strategy title, Athena Crisis

Article Summary Athena Crisis PC release date set for September 23 on Steam, following months in Early Access.

Lead an elite squad across the multiverse in this turn-based strategy game from Nakazawa Tech.

Features include single-player campaign, online multiplayer, and dynamic player interactions.

Create and share custom maps and campaigns with robust editing tools and community support.

Indie game developer Nakazawa Tech and publisher Null Games have officially given Athena Crisis a release date, happening this September. The game has been in Eatly Access since March as players have been able to play a limited version of the turn-based strategy title. In case you haven't played the game yet, you're in charge of an elite squad of command units that travel across the multiverse to take on various threats to those societies. The game is currently set to be released on September 23 for PC via Steam, where if you purchase it on PC, it will unlock the ability to play on Windows, Mac, Steam Deck, iOS, and Android devices, as it comes with automatic syncing across each platform.

Athena Crisis

You'll be right at home in the world of Athena Crisis if you're a fan of Into The Breach, Advance Wars, or XCOM. This modern-retro turn-based strategy game presents a gripping single-player campaign, alongside ranked and casual online multiplayer modes that keep you on your toes. Here's the twist: the actions within your game world can echo across to other players' experiences, and vice versa – creating a dynamic, interconnected universe. Athena Crisis comes with a map editor for those who love crafting custom worlds, and a campaign editor for creating your own adventures. Create, share, and play maps and campaigns with friends and a vast online community, ensuring a constant stream of new challenges. Assemble your forces, defeat your foes, and secure victory not just in your world, but also in the others.

Command 30+ infantry, ground, naval, and air units in turn-based battles

Explore more than five environments with unique play-styles

Immerse yourself in a robust single-player campaign with memorable characters

Compete online in ranked or casual battles with up to 7 players at once

Create your own maps and campaigns and share them with the world

