Atlus Teasing New Major Game Announcement In 2023

It looks like this might be an interesting year for Atlus as the company teased a brand new game announcement sometime in Q1 2023. The news comes from the latest issue of Famitsu, as the website posted one of their yearly check-ins with a bunch of developers, game makers, influences, and other companies, promoting what they have lined up for the year ahead. Most of the time, it's simply predictions of what they'd like to do or think will happen, and shy of anything being confirmed, rarely are there any massive surprises thrown into the mix to make people freak out. However this particular issue came with a hint to the future from Atlus as to what they got going on. Aside from promoting the release of Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden this month, the video game publisher revealed that they will be announcing a brand new video game sometime shortly after the release of those two titles.

Now to be very clear, no other information was provided by them or the website at the time this was published. There was no subtle hint at an IP, nothing to indicate whether it was a returning series or a brand new franchise in the works, no indication of genre or a timeframe of release. We have to say that because the rumor mill immediately started churning out speculation across the board, with the clear frontrunner of it all being that they are going to announce Persona 6. If they decide to do that, the timing is pretty perfect, as it's been about five and a half years since Persona 5 was released, and it would probably end up being seven or so years whenever it comes out. Plenty of time for them to be working on something in the background for a major announcement. Could it happen? It's possible. But until we actually see the words on the screen, we're not holding our breath. We'll wait for the company to drop the news before we believe it.