Atrio: The Dark Wild Will Release Into Early Access On August 10th

Isto Inc. announced this week that their new game Atrio: The Dark Wild will be released into Steam's Early Access on August 10th. The game is pretty dark by nature, literally, as you will use machines to help bend nature to your will. You'll use these machines and contracptions to capture and exploit the creatures and environment to help you survive at all costs. Evertything comes at a cost, including having to deal with many threats and dangers that you can't deal with on your own. Leaving you with the task of automating and and optimizing everything to stay alive. You can check out more about the game below.

Atrio: The Dark Wild is a survival game set in a cyberpunk inspired post-apocalyptic world. Bend nature to your will by capturing and exploiting the creatures and environment to help you survive at all costs. The many threats and challenges you will face are too difficult to handle on your own, you must build, automate and optimize your systems to keep the world at bay to stay alive. Build huge, efficient automation systems to keep your base alive while you explore the world. Hunt down and catch creatures in the wild. Every captured creature has a unique role to play in your assembly line. You are a nameless android tasked with restoring Station 3. Where are all the humans? What is your real purpose? What are these giant statues? The only way to know is to head into the dark wild. Hand Crafted Open World – Explore a beautiful and unique world, shaped by the contrast of sharp neon lights and darkness, while you fight to turn the lights back on.

Witty Story – Unravel the real reason that you've been sent to the surface in this witty narrative experience.

Sandbox Mode – Want to just relax? Sandbox mode lets you get creative in the safety of your own simulation.

Unique Creatures – A roster of unexpected, half robot, half organic creatures wait for you on the surface.

Pooping Deer? – That's right! Something as unusual as deer poop may be the key to your survival.

