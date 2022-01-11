Attack On Titan Comes To Call of Duty: Vanguard & Warzone

Anime fans will get a kick out of the latest crossover with Call Of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone as Attack On Titan invades both games. The iconic series will be celebrating the end of its final season by taking part in CoD's first major update of 2022. The update will be released on January 20th and will include a special bundle as part of the midseason update, as Daniel Yatsu will wear the Survey Corps gear. The update will also include a new operator as part of the Warzone Pacific content, a new weapon, new Zombies content, adjustments, bug fixes, and more.

You'll be able to pre-download the Vanguard update tonight at 9pm PT with the Warzone Pacific update on January 12th at 9pm PT, both of which will prep the Season One midseason update on January 13th at 9am PT. Then on the 20th, The Tracer Pack: Attack of Titan – Levi Edition Bundle will come around with 10 items, including the Titan Piercer, which is a weapon made of ultrahard steel. You can read more about it below and check out the full patch notes here.

This 10-item Store Bundle is not just for superfans of the franchise; it has the style and firepower to become a leader among soldiers, just like Levi Ackerman. One of the most notable additions to this Bundle is the "Titan Piercer," a Weapon Blueprint that models the very blade that can slay Titans. Made of ultrahard steel, the only material that can cut through Titan flesh, this one-edge blade is more than capable of slicing through squads with ease. Also available in the Bundle is the Legendary "Steel Cut" Finishing Move, as well as the Call Of Duty: Vanguard-exclusive "Vertical Maneuver" Highlight Intro and the "Ultrahard Steel" MVP Highlight. The other two weapons in this Bundle are the Legendary "Historia" SMG and "Ymir Curse" Assault Rifle Weapon Blueprints, two firearms that are great additions to your Warzone Pacific or Vanguard Multiplayer and Zombies Loadouts. "Ymir Curse" is built for Operators who pride themselves on accurate shots downrange. With a nine-attachment configuration, near-zero horizontal recoil, and almost-maximum effective range and bullet velocity, this Legendary Weapon Blueprint is phenomenal at a distance, especially when an Operator is mounted. As for the "Historia," it suits the run-and-gun Operator who wants to throw out accurate shots from the hip while sprinting. The included smaller-caliber magazines offer better speed and fire rate, perfect for Gung-Ho strategies across Multiplayer or Warzone Pacific.