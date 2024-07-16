Posted in: Games, Ubisoft, Video Games | Tagged: avatar, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Releases The Sky Breaker Story Pack

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora has a brand new story pack available starting today, ad players can download The Sky Breaker.

Explore the new area 'Heart of the Plains' with fresh biomes and environments.

Face off against the new enemy, AMP Defender, and RDA lieutenants.

Engage in festival games and achieve the new Legendary rarity level.

Ubisoft has released a brand new story pack today for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, as players can download The Sky Breaker. This entire new piece of content features a mysterious shadow looming in the sky, which threatens all of the Na'vi clans below, who just happen to be celebrating the great festival of games. In order to protect the Western Frontier, you'll need to band together and fight the RDA once again in order to save your allies. The content also comes with several improvements, such as adjusting combat difficulty, new dire horse mechanics, motion aiming for PS5 players, 40 FPS quality mode, and more.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora – The Sky Breaker

In The Sky Breaker story pack, you'll continue your Na'vi journey that began in the main game. Travel to the Heart of the Plains, a yet-to-be-discovered area of the Upper Plains. Play through an all-new story campaign, side quests and new activities. Here, familiar biomes have bloomed into breathtaking new variations, while other environments such as the Prism Fields, Feathered Grasslands, Stone Rapids and more, are brand new.

While exploring the Heart of the Plains, you'll encounter a new enemy archetype, the AMP Defender, which protects key facilities with its indestructible shield and top-mounted gatling gun. You'll also encounter new RDA lieutenants, whose AMP Suits provide added firepower and better protection, in each of the RDA Command Stations. Finally, you'll be able to take part in timed challenges during the great festival of games, level up to master crafter with the new Legendary rarity category and progress up to rank 25 with new ways to spend skill points. There is no better time to jump into Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. Since launch, the team has remained committed to listening to players' feedback and implementing as many improvements as possible.

