Avatar Generations Adds Prison-Break Episode In Latest Update

Avatar Generations is getting a brand new update this month as they bring the infamous prison-break episode in a new campaign.

Mobile publisher CDE Entertainment and developer Navigator Games revealed a new update for Avatar Generations will bring a familiar scenario. The game will be getting the infamous prison-break episode, "Imprisoned" as part of a new campaign expansion, along with five new playable heroes to help you out of this particular jam. We got more details about the event for you below, along with a brand new trailer showing off the content, as you can download the update right now and play all of it today.

"Occupied by the Fire Nation, the Earthbenders of a small mining village are arrested and sent to a metal prison where earthbending is neutralized. When Haru, a friend of Team Avatar, is arrested, Katara, Sokka, and Aang must infiltrate the prison and convince Haru and his father, Tyro to lead the Earthbenders to revolt against The Warden. Beginning today, players can explore the Prison Rig and collect Haru and Prisoner Haru, Prisoner Tyro, leader of the Earthbender Prisoners, Prisoner Katara, and The Warden. A special addition, the spirit General Old Iron from The Rift graphic novel, will also be available to collect in July. Avatar Studios, alongside Nickelodeon, are directly involved in all artwork and animations to bring these canon characters to life in the game."

"Avatar Generations is a mobile RPG adventure in which players assemble teams of iconic heroes and villains as they experience the series' core story, all-new original adventures and never-before-seen gameplay of Avatar Kyoshi. Players strategize in turn-based battles, utilizing team synergy and formations. Experience stories across generations, including never-before-seen tales from New York Times best-selling The Rise of Kyoshi to the Hundred Year War and beyond! Collect and train fierce warriors from across the Four Nations and challenge players from around the world in the PvP Battle Arena!"

