Avatar: The Last Airbender Characters To Join Brawlhalla

Ubisoft revealed a new crossover with Nickelodeon as characters from Avatar: The Last Airbender will come to Brawlhalla. The game will be adding Aang, Toph, and Zuko to the mix as each one will bring their own kind of skills and attitude to the fighter, as we get a little bit of their various fighting styles to contend with. What's more, the team is adding a new weapon with Battle Boots, which will increase your kicking strength if you happen to have them equipped. All three characters will come to the game on November 16th while the boots will arrive sometime in December.

, an Epic Crossover for Wu Shang, is the last Airbender and only known survivor of the Air Nomads. His destiny is to learn the art of the Avatar and defeat the Fire Lord of the Fire Nation. Because Aang is the Avatar, he must learn how to bend all four elements: water, earth, fire, and air. He is a trickster and longs for a life full of fun experiences. Aang uses Gauntlets and Spear, and his Signature attacks show Aang bending all four elements, even entering the Avatar state. Toph , an Epic Crossover for Kor, was born blind and grew up learning to adapt and thrive. As a powerful Earthbender, she's stubborn, uninhibited, exuberantly self-confident, and loves to say and do whatever she pleases. She has no patience with other people telling her what to do, but she's more than happy to boss others around. Used to being underestimated, she uses people's misperceptions of her to gain an advantage over them. Toph uses Gauntlets and Hammer, and her Signatures use her earthbending skills to increase the power of her attacks.

