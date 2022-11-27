Back 4 Blood's Third Expansion To Be Released December 6th

WB Games and Turtle Rock Studios will be releasing the third expansion for Back 4 Blood next week, which will be called River of Blood. This will be another paid DLC, which will probably run you $15, which will bring about a number of additions to the game, including a new act for the campaign, several weapons, a new Ally and a new Cleaner, several skins, and more. The DLC will also launch alongside the annual Holiday Event, which will run until January 4th, 2023. During that time, you'll get festive decorations in Fort Hope, holiday music for the jukebox, new holiday skins, emblems, weapon skins, and sprays. We have more info on the DLC below.

River of Blood will feature a brand-new story campaign with an enthralling five-map mission that has players traveling upriver, stopping at different points along the way to collect supplies and take on new enemy threats. To better assist the Cleaners with this mission, the expansion introduces Tala, a former cultist outcast now turned Cleaner who is accompanied by a Ridden companion named Jeff, a friendly Tallboy that can be summoned to assist the team. Jeff causes ultimate mayhem when called upon via whistle by Tala or other Cleaners on her team. River of Blood also includes eight exclusive character skins and 12 exclusive weapon skins, along with new weapons, accessories, and cards.

Additionally, Trial of the Worm will be available as a free update for all Back 4 Blood owners and will release alongside the River of Blood expansion. Trial of the Worm is a cooperative PvE mode where players determine their path down a four-map chain while earning Supply Points along the way. Players can add Corruption Modifiers or choose the more vigorous paths to increase the difficulty and boost the number of Supply Points rewarded. Those looking for a challenge or a more customized difficulty can work towards completing Trial of the Worm with a high score to earn a top spot on the online leaderboard.