Balatro Has Released New Friends Of Jimbo 3 Update

During The Game Awards a couple days ago, Balatro released a new free update, adding some new cosmetics and more to the game

New cosmetic card skins inspired by fan-favorite games.

Poker-inspired roguelike deck builder with unique synergies.

Free update available on PC, Consoles & Mobile now!

A small item we forgot to mention in the middle of The Game Awards, as indie game developer LocalThunk and publisher Playstack released a new update for the game Balatro during the show. The new Friends Of Jimbo 3 update adds several new decks to the game featuring characters from different indie game titles, including Shovel Knight, Cult of the Lamb, Warframe, and more. You can check out more info below about the deck and watch the trailer above, as the update is totally free and available in the game now.

Friends Of Jimbo 3

You still can't spell "collaboration" without "Balatro." Add some visual flair to your decks with these new cosmetic card skins inspired by fan-favorite characters from Divinity Original Sin 2, Shovel Knight, Potion Craft, Enter The Gungeon, Cult of the Lamb, Don't Starve, 1000xRESIST, and Warframe. This free update is now available on PC, Consoles & Mobile!

Divinity: Original Sin 2

Shovel Knight

Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator

Enter The Gungeon

Cult of the Lamb

Don't Starve

1000xRESIST

Warframe

Balatro

Balatro is a poker-inspired roguelike deck builder all about creating powerful synergies and winning big. Combine valid poker hands with unique Joker cards in order to create varied synergies and builds. Earn enough chips to beat devious blinds, all while uncovering hidden bonus hands and decks as you progress. You're going to need every edge you can get in order to reach the boss blind, beat the final ante and secure victory. Deftly deploy an array of potent tools: different Decks, Jokers, Tarot cards, Planet cards, Spectral cards, and Vouchers. Use these versatile instruments to ignite a combo frenzy and turbocharge your poker hands, crafting electrifying, adrenaline-fueled synergies. Immerse yourself in Balatro's distinctive psychedelic world. Let the synthwave soundtrack wash over you – wind down, escape the daily grind and prepare to enter the ultimate roguelike flow state.

