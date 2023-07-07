Posted in: Baldur's Gate 3, Dungeons & Dragons, Games, Larian Studios, Video Games | Tagged: Baldur's Gate, d&d

Baldur's Gate 3 Had Released New Launch Trailer

Larian Studios dropped a new trailer for Baldur's Gate 3, showing off the launch trailer a full month before it comes out on PC.

Larian Studios has released an all-new trailer for Baldur's Gate 3, as they show off the official launch trailer for the game ahead of its August release. The game will be making its way to PC on August 3rd, but before that, the team gives you a brief and humorous look at the D&D world they have shaped for this RPG title that capitalized on the popular PC title. Enjoy the trailer below!

"Gather your party, and return to the Forgotten Realms in a tale of fellowship and betrayal, sacrifice and survival, and the lure of absolute power. Mysterious abilities are awakening inside you, drawn from a Mind Flayer parasite planted in your brain. Resist, and turn darkness against itself. Or embrace corruption, and become ultimate evil. From the creators of Divinity: Original Sin 2 comes a next-generation RPG, set in the world of Dungeons and Dragons. Choose from a wide selection of D&D races and classes, or play as an origin character with a hand-crafted background. Adventure, loot, battle and romance as you journey through the Forgotten Realms and beyond. Play alone, and select your companions carefully, or as a party of up to four in multiplayer."

"Abducted, infected, lost. You are turning into a monster, but as the corruption inside you grows, so does your power. That power may help you to survive, but there will be a price to pay, and more than any ability, the bonds of trust that you build within your party could be your greatest strength. Caught in a conflict between devils, deities, and sinister otherworldly forces, you will determine the fate of the Forgotten Realms together. Forged with the new Divinity 4.0 engine, Baldur's Gate 3 gives you unprecedented freedom to explore, experiment, and interact with a world that reacts to your choices. A grand, cinematic narrative brings you closer to your characters than ever before, as you venture through our biggest world yet. The Forgotten Realms are a vast, detailed and diverse world, and there are secrets to be discovered all around you — verticality is a vital part of exploration. Sneak, dip, shove, climb, and jump as you journey from the depths of the Underdark to the glittering rooftops of the Upper City. How you survive, and the mark you leave on the world, is up to you."

