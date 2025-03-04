Bandai Namco Launches Pac-Man 45th Anniversary Celebration

Posted in: Bandai Namco, Games, Pac-Man, Video Games | Tagged: Pac Man

Bandai Namco are celebrating the legacy of Pac-Man in a new way, as they've launched a year-long 45th Anniversary celebration

Bandai Namco revealed their plans to celebrate the legacy of Pac-Man, as they have launched a year-long 45th Anniversary Celebration for the iconic character. The team revealed several plans that they have in store for the coming months, which we have for you here. But there's more in store as they plan to take this all the way through February 2026 with new games, activations, cameos, products, and more. This is as big of a celebration as you're going to see before they get to the 50th in 2030.

Pac-Man 45th Anniversary Celebration

Born on May 22, 1980, Pac-Man immediately gained a following as an innovative and fun classic arcade game and quickly rose to pop culture fame. With notable brand recognition around the world, the Pac-Man brand is one of the most beloved on the planet and continues to thrive as he enters his 45th year of entertaining fans of all ages. To capture this enduring legacy, Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc. is debuting a visually stunning trailer that takes fans on a nostalgic journey. Directed by Miles Cable of Bodega Virtual and produced by LEFT, the trailer is brought to life entirely in Unreal Engine® to showcase the icon across multiple eras while reimagining his world with modern visuals and dynamic storytelling. The anniversary celebration will also include a variety of fun opportunities focused on making and creating an "imPACt" in gaming, food, lifestyle, and community through partnerships and events planned all year long.

For players, a new game is set to launch this year titled Shadow Labyrinth, a 2D action platformer with a genre-twisting alternate take on the Pac-Man IP. Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc. will be sharing more details on this exciting new title in the coming months. Additionally, Pac-Man Simulator on Roblox, a collaboration with Supersocial, will let "Robloxians" play through 45th anniversary-themed adventures. Fans can get their hands on a series of special-edition gaming Pac-Man accessories for Nintendo Switch and Xbox One / Xbox Series platforms by PowerA, as well as new 45th Anniversary playable electronic toys by dreamGEAR and arcade machines by Arcade1Up. Ever wonder what a Ghost or Power Pellet tastes like? A Pac-Man cookbook filled with tasty recipes will be released by Insight Editions later this year.

Sports fans will be excited to see Club América take part in the anniversary celebration by offering a limited number of Pac-Man-branded soccer jerseys followed by themed stadium events. Bandai Namco is also collaborating with various brands and retailers, such as Justice shop at Walmart and Five Below, to release assorted Pac-Man items such as toys, apparel, accessories and more.

Pac-Man will also be getting a special display showcased at the Museum of Pop Culture in Seattle from April 30 through June 4, 2025, with a themed event occurring in between on May 10. In Irvine, California, home to Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc., the Great Park Gallery will host a Pac-Man retrospective exhibition starting May 18 through September 28 along with themed events and programming.

Starting on March 22, Little Lion Entertainment in collaboration with Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe S.A.S., will launch the "Pac-Man Live Experience" in the UK at Manchester's Arcade Arena. The groundbreaking attraction invites participants to step into a life-sized interactive maze for a fun, multi-sensory adventure.

