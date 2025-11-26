Posted in: Black Desert Online, Games, Pearl Abyss, Video Games | Tagged: Black Desert, Calpheon Ball

Black Desert Opens Pre-Registration For Next New Class

Black Desert has opened up regisrations for players to take part in the new character class that will be revealed next month

Article Summary Black Desert opens pre-registration for its highly anticipated new character class on PC and consoles.

The new class will be officially unveiled during the 2025 Calpheon Ball event by Pearl Abyss.

Players can sign up now for early access, with mobile pre-registration launching in the coming days.

Calpheon Ball 2025 will focus on the new class reveal and winter update, pausing offline festivities.

Pearl Abyss has opened up pre-registration in Black Desert for players to get in on the new character class they will announce during the 2025 Calpheon Ball. Players can already do so acros PC and consoles, with mobile opening up in just a few days, as this will be your chance to try out the class before it full launches into the main game sometime in early 2026. We have a few more details below as the registration is taking place on each game's front page as we speak.

Black Desert – Calpheon Ball 2025

2025 shone all the brighter because we walked it together. We thank you, adventurers, from the bottom of our hearts. The Calpheon Ball is our chance to look back on the roads we've traveled with you and to share stories about the exciting new adventures ahead. With much gratitude and anticipation, we're delighted to announce the details for this year's Calpheon Ball.

First revealed during the Heidel Ball, Pearl Abyss also announced that pre-registration for the brand-new class will begin on November 25. Continuing Black Desert's tradition of unveiling distinctive and dynamic combat styles, this new class is poised to bring a fresh layer of excitement to the battlefield. Full details about the new class will be unveiled during the Calpheon Ball.

For this year's Calpheon Ball, we are placing greater emphasis on announcing our new class and the winter update. As such, we will be pausing the offline event part of the Calpheon Ball. While we understand the disappointment this may bring, we are committed to preparing thoroughly so we can meet your expectations. We once again extend our sincere gratitude to all our adventurers who have helped make Black Desert what it is today. We look forward to sharing joyful tales about taking our next step forward together. Join us for Calpheon Ball 2025!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!