The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Paldea Evolved Part 60: Trainers – Part 1

Ghetsis, Clavell, and Dendra feature on Full Art Trainer Supporter cards in Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet - Paradox Rift.

Key Points Scarlet & Violet era of Pokémon TCG began in March 2023 with major changes.

Full Art Trainer Supporter cards in the set focus on characters like Ghetsis, Clavell, Dendra.

Illustrators like Hideki Ishikawa, Hitoshi Ariga, Sanosuke Sakuma, and yuu have contributed.

Part 60 of the blog series focuses on the Secret Rare section of the set.

With Sword & Shield officially concluded, the Scarlet & Violet era of the Pokémon TCG kicked off in March 2023 with a focus on the ninth generation of Pokémon games and the new region: Paldea. It all began with the Scarlet & Violet base set, which introduced major, lasting changes to the hobby. Now, the borders of the cards have become silver, matching the Japanese releases. Another major change is that now, each pack culminates in at least a holo-rare and two reverse holos. The major mechanic of this era is the lowercase ex, which features a double holographic pattern of a horizontal shine and a starry sparkle. Full Art exs now use a green, foil outline around the Pokémon. The Secret Rare section of expansions going forward features Full Arts, Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rare exs, Full Art Trainers, Special Illustration Rare Trainers, and Gold Hyper Rares. On June 9, 2023, the Pokémon TCG released the second set of this era, Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved, which focused on the Paldean Starters and the Treasures of Ruin Legendaries. In today's installment of this Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved art spotlight, let's take a look at more Secret Rares as we move on to the Full Art Trainer Supporters.

Just like Sword & Shield – Rebel Clash, the second set of the Sword & Shield era, featured Team Rocket's Leader Giovanni on a Full Art Boss's Orders card, Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved features Team Plasma mastermind Ghetsis on a Boss's Orders Full Art. The villainous Ghetsis is known for using Cofagarigus, Bouffalant, Seismitoad, Bisharp, Eelektross, and Hydreigon. This card is illustrated by Hideki Ishikawa and is the first Ghetsis appearance on a Full Art since Black & White – Plasma Freeze.

Clavell is the Direction of Scarlet's Naranja Academy and Violet's Uva Academy. He is known for using Oranguru, Polteageist, Amoonguss, Gyarados, Houndoom, and the Paldean Starter evolutions. He's got a standard Trainer in the main numbered set illustrated by Hitoshi Ariga with this Secret Rare Full Art Trainer Supporter illustrated by Sanosuke Sakuma. Sakuma illustrates Clavell as he is seen in the game, using Premier Balls, which vibe well with his dripped-out red and white clothing.

Dendra is the Battle Studies teacher at the Naranja Academy in Scarlet and the Uva Academy in Violet. She specializes in Fighting-type Pokémon and uses Falinks, Paldean Tauros in two different forms, Medicham, Hawlucha, and Hariyama. This first Full Art Dendra is illustrated by artist yuu who also draws the main, non-Full Art version of Dendra in this set.

Stay tuned for the journey through this special set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved. Next time, the spotlight continues with the Secret Rare section of the set.

