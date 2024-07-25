Posted in: Bandai Namco, Fortnite, Games, Netflix, Video Games | Tagged: gundam, Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance, Look North

Bandai Namco To Create New Fortnite Island Tied To Gundam

Bandai Namco and Look North are making a new Fortnite island tied to the new Netflix anime series Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance

Special Unreal Editor island features Team Deathmatch gameplay with Mobile Suits for both factions.

Collect points, power up your faction's Mobile Suit, and unleash their power to secure victory in battles.

Available on all Fortnite platforms; game releases shortly after Gundam series debuts on October 17.

In one of the weirdest crossover announcements we've seen this year, Bandai Namco is looking to create a new Fortnite island for the upcoming Gundam series on Netflix. The company will work with developer Look North World in creating a Unreal Editor Fortnite Island tied to the new anime series Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance. According to the team, the game will be a free activation with an island code, giving players a chance to fight in a custom Team Deathmatch-style game in that style of gameplay, set to launch shortly after the series goes live. We have more details below as we now wait for them to give us the official word on its launch.

Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance x Fortnite Island

Coming to Netflix on Oct. 17, Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance was animated entirely within Unreal Engine 5, and Look North World used the officially licensed assets to create an exciting new Team Deathmatch experience within Fortnite. During matches, players will power up their faction's respective Mobile Suits by collecting points and assists for their team. Once powered up, a pilot is chosen from each team to unleash the awesome destructive power of their team's Mobile Suit – the Gundam EX for the EFSF or the ZAKU II (Unidentified Type) Solari for the Zeon forces, helping their teams turn the tide of battle and securing victory. The Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance game will be available on every platform that Fortnite is available on PC, consoles, and Android phones, and is intended to be released shortly after the October 17 debut of the animated series on Netflix.

"Working with Look North World to help bring Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance to life as a game within Fortnite has been a wonderful experience," said Karim Farghaly, senior vice president of corporate development for Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc. "Their ability to create exciting games for millions of fans and players on Creator Platforms like Fortnite is limitless, and adapting the upcoming Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance anime to a thrilling Team Deathmatch game highlights the power of Unreal Engine and the ingenuity and skill of Look North World. We can't wait for Gundam fans to begin their Fortnite battles."

"By building Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance within UEFN, we are able to combine the familiar team-based and competitive play of Fortnite with the power of Gundam. This approach allows us to deliver a unique, social, and fun experience to all Fortnite players. We are excited to partner with Bandai Namco Entertainment to bring the iconic Gundam universe to life in this new, interactive format," said Alex Seropian, Founder and CEO of Look North World.

