Bare Butt Boxing Confirmed For Full Release In August

After being in Early Access for over a year, Bare Butt Boxing will finally be fully released, as the gamne will drop in August.

Chaotic gameplay with physics-based alien boxers and jiggly antics.

Features include simulated chaos, arena combat, and customization.

Available for online and local multiplayer brawling fun.

Indie game developer and publisher Tuatara Games have confirmed they are finally ready to release the full version of Bare Butt Boxing next month. It has been a bit of a long journey for one of the funniest games we've played in a while, as the brawler has you duking it out with other characters, all of whom have a giant ba-dunka-a-dunk that jiggles as you play. The game was teased back in 2022 during PAX West, then released into Early Access in May 2023, where it's been getting small improvements over the past year or so. Now, it looks like the final version is ready for publishing, as the team revealed August 1 as the date. Along with the news comes a new trailer showing off what the final version will look like, which you can check out above.

Bare Butt Boxing

Fight in completely unregulated alien boxing bouts and punch out players online in Bare Butt Boxing, a chaotic multiplayer brawler with physics-based characters. Take control of mischievous aliens mesmerized by the sport of boxing as they battle it out all over our beloved planet Earth, unaware of the laws and traditions of human society. Enjoy the chaos and whimsy of simulated characters and environments in this action arena brawler that will keep you hooked with surprising combat twists and gameplay variety. Board the spaceship; we're off to the next scrimmage!

Simulated Chaos: Take control of funny, physics-based alien fighters and use crazy power-ups to turn the tide of battle.

Take control of funny, physics-based alien fighters and use crazy power-ups to turn the tide of battle. Arena Combat: Fight to dominate on different levels, each with its own quirks and hazards.

Fight to dominate on different levels, each with its own quirks and hazards. Online & Local Multiplayer: Battle it out against players around the globe, or invite your friends to local multiplayer matches.

Battle it out against players around the globe, or invite your friends to local multiplayer matches. Customization: Unlock new player skins, gloves, and name tags to customize your characters and stunt on your opponents.

