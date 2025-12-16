Posted in: eSports, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Battle of BC, Battle of BC 8

Battle of BC 8 Opens Registration For Fighting Game Tourneys

Battle of BC 8 has opened up regisrations for all esports fighting game players to compete in a select set of titles next June

Article Summary Battle of BC 8 registration is now open for top fighting games in June 2026 at Vancouver Convention Centre.

Tournament titles include Rivals of Aether 2, 2XKO, Street Fighter 6, and Tekken 8 for both singles and doubles.

The event offers both high-level competition and beginner-friendly brackets for all fighting game fans.

Battle of BC 8 is part of the packed Summer fighting game tour, attracting international players to Vancouver.

The Canadian fighting game festival returns this June, as the Battle of BC 8 is currently registering players to compete in multiple titles. The event will take place from June 5-7, 2026, at the Vancouver Convention Centre East in Vancouver, British Columbia, and will be run by Galint Gaming. The four games players will be able to sign up for are Rivals of Aether 2 (Singles and Doubles), 2XKO, Street Fighter 6, and Tekken 8. We have more details about the event below as registration is taking place on the event's website.

Battle of BC 8

Battle of BC 8 is a weekend-long celebration of competitive gaming. The annual event will bring together the world's top fighting game competitors for a weekend of intense competition across the biggest games in the scene. It will also feature more beginner-friendly brackets and attractions for gaming enthusiasts, families, and local visitors alike. Gamers can also connect with new friends to participate in more casual matchmaking or free play, and watch the live tournament finals on Sunday.

Battle of BC brings Canadian fighting game fans together for the weekend to compete, connect, and celebrate the games and community they love while exploring one of the country's most beautiful cities. Hosted at the Vancouver Convention Center, festival attendees will be able to step outside and experience the city. Due to its location, Battle of BC is one of the few fighting game conventions that also makes for an ideal vacation destination for international attendees. Additionally, BOBC has moved from its usual Spring schedule into the packed Summer fighting game tour alongside the most prestigious fighting game tournaments such as Evo and CEO. With so many of the biggest Summer fighting game events taking place in the United States, Battle of BC is now the must-attend Summer tournament for Canadian and international gamers.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!