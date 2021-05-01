Poké Spotlight: Getting To Know Smeargle Outside Of Pokémon GO

Part of the fun of the main series Pokémon games is the lore of each species, which Pokémon GO recreates with short descriptions in their Pokédex entries. However, looking into the roles these Pokémon play in other games, and even the anime, can enrich the experience of hunting these creatures in Niantic's mobile game. In honor of this week's release of Shiny Smeargle, let's take a deep dive into this unique Pokémon's lore.

Dex entry number 235, Smeargle is a pure Normal-type species from the Johto Region, introduced into the world of Pokémon with Generation Two. This Pokémon can be encountered as either male or female. Referred to as the "Painter Pokémon," this is what Smeargle's Dex entry says:

Smeargle marks the boundaries of its territory using a body fluid that leaks out from the tip of its tail. Over 5,000 different marks left by this Pokémon have been found.

Smeargle has no known evolutions. In Pokémon GO, Smeargle can only be caught by taking a picture of another Pokémon. Smeargle will photobomb the picture and then appear on the map. In the main series game where Smeargle appeared, Pokémon Gold & Silver, it could simply be caught as a wild spawn in the Ruins of Alph. The reason behind this difference is that the main series Smeargle's move of Sketch allows it to copy other species' moves. GO adapts this mechanic by giving Smeargle the moveset of the Pokémon that it photobombs. Smeargle is based physically on the dog breed of beagle, which explains the origin of its name: "smear" from the way it has a paintbrush tail mixed with the dog on which its based.

For fans of the anime, Smeargle is quite a prolific actor. It appears in multiple main series episodes prominently including The Art of Pokémon and Smashing with Sketch!, the short film Pikach & Pichu, and the film The Power of Us. It then goes on to make a long, long list of cameos throughout the series.

Other Pokédex entries offer new information about Smeargle: