Battlefield 2042 Gives Details On The Season 3: Escalation Battle Pass

Electronic Arts and EA DICE revealed new details this week about the Battlefield 2042 – Season 3: Escalation Battle Pass. The team made the reveal in a brand new trailer in which they showed off the new Egyptian-born Specialist and security expert Rasheed Zain utilizing his XM370A Airburst Rifle. They also reveal the brand-new EMKV90-TOR Tank, Rorsch Mk-4 Railgun, NVK-S22 Smart Shotgun, NVK-P125 Bullpup Pistol, and Throwing Knife. All of which you can earn for free! You can check out the trailer for it down below.

Battlefield 2042 Season 3 Battle Pass

Weapon Skins

"Equinox" (NTW-50)

"Replicator" (M5A3)

"Flood Gauge" (PBX-45)

Specialist Skins

"Fjord" (Lis)

"Bionic" (Paik)

"White Tail" (Falck)

Vehicle Skins

"Vapor" (MD540 Nightbird)

"Mainframe" (EBBA Wildcat)

New Takedown

"The Impaler"

"In Battlefield 2042 Season 3, players will be able to take the fight to the untamed wilderness in Sweden with the new map, Spearhead, featuring semi-automated manufacturing facilities of high-tech weaponry. New Egyptian-born Specialist and security expert Zain is adept at flushing foes out of cover with his XM370A Airburst Rifle. With his perseverance under pressure helping him lead on the front lines, Zain can immediately recharge his health after taking out an enemy."

"Multiple weapons and a Battlefield-classic throwable are also on the Season 3 roster; high damage and more tactical stakes are the name of the game with these additions. The Rorsch Mk-4 Railgun launches unbelievably fast projectiles and features multiple firing modes, meaning players who can master its charging times will find versatility and power in this cutting-edge weapon. The double-barreled, semi-automatic NVK-S22 Smart Shotgun is compact and nimble enough for users to be able to ambush in close-quarters situations. The long-barreled NVK-P125 Bullpup Pistol is an ideal sidearm for long-distance encounters. Beyond guns, Throwing Knives are coming to Battlefield 2042 arsenals this season as well."

"The multi-moded EMKV90-TOR Tank offers an adaptable way to move across the combat zone, wreaking havoc in the process. The EMKV90-TOR has two modes: Mobility Mode, emphasizing swiftness, and Siege Mode, which slows the tank down to a crawl, but allows it to deal immense damage. In addition, this tank features a special system that detects the source of incoming attacks within a range, and displays them in the HUD. Players looking for more progression in Battlefield 2042 will find lots to do this season."