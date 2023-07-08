Posted in: Battlefield 2042, Electronic Arts, Games, Video Games | Tagged: battlefield, ea dice

Battlefield 2042 Reveals More About The Arkangel Directive Event

The Arkangel Directive Event will be coming to Battlefield 2042 starting on July 11th, as you get to experience a new special ops group.

Electronic Arts and EA DICE revealed a new event taking place in Battlefield 2042, as we got a glimpse of The Arkangel Directive Event. The event will essentially have you controlling a new military ops force that will infiltrate and take control of multiple points. However, no mission is that cut and dry, as you'll have several objectives to take care of, as well as enemies galore to deal with. We got a snippet of the details for you below from their latest blog, and a new trailer to watch, as the event will run from July 11th-25th.

Battlefield 2042: The Arkangel Directive Event During the event you'll play as the Arkangel Legion faction, a private military arm of the Arkangel Corporation. It's a neutral enterprise at the service of all nations, invested in the betterment of humanity through the application of robotics and AI technologies. With both superpowers licking their wounds after nearly a decade of war, the Arkangel Legion is in high demand – on both sides of the conflict. With the financial backing of the wealthiest corporation in the world, the Arkangel Legion's soldiers are the best of the best, with access to the most advanced technologies available. Lethal doesn't begin to describe them – part of every Arkangel Legion contract is the guarantee of victory. Take Control Under the Ascension satellite network, the elite Arkangel Legion can break any deadlock. In Control, take and hold rotating objectives to upload tactical telemetry. Collect the most telemetry to command the region, and earn Ascension Points to purchase vehicles. Execute the Directive. Take Control. Control is played as 24v24 across Reclaimed, Orbital, Valparaiso and your goal is to collect telemetry data to upload to the Arkangel Satellite. Claim satellites – Unsynced satellites around the map will align with the sensors your squad carries. Get in range of an active satellite to claim it for your side and begin the sync. Multiple control points (objectives) may become available at once, and hostiles can try and stake their own claim at any time.

Unsynced satellites around the map will align with the sensors your squad carries. Get in range of an active satellite to claim it for your side and begin the sync. Multiple control points (objectives) may become available at once, and hostiles can try and stake their own claim at any time. Sync telemetry – Guarding your control points is key. Defend your occupied satellites until telemetry has finished uploading. When each round of uploads is complete, another free satellite will appear. The more telemetry you sync, the better your score.

Guarding your control points is key. Defend your occupied satellites until telemetry has finished uploading. When each round of uploads is complete, another free satellite will appear. The more telemetry you sync, the better your score. Earn combat vehicles – Arkangel will reward high performers in combat with Ascension Points. Spend these points to call-in vehicle hot drops and change the tide of battle. The more you save, the more powerful vehicles you can request.

As the battle progresses, less and less objectives will be introduced leading you to clash with the opposing team in a final epic battle in the center of the map. It's all about control.

