Below The Stone Set For Release Sometime In Q4 2023

Apogee showed off a brand new trailer for their upcoming game Below The Stone, as they are aiming to release it by year's end.

Developer Strollart and publisher Apogee Entertainment revealed they're going to release Below The Stone later on in Q4 2023. If you haven't seen this one yet, the game is a pixel-art roguelike about dwarves who are on an epic quest to mine the deepest depths and find what's down there. The team released a free demo on Steam, which you can play right now in case you'd like to get a taste of what's to come. It's short, but it's actually quite fun. In the meantime, enjoy the latest trailer below as we wait for that confirmed date to hit.

"Start out with the essentials of any fine dwarven explorer, a pickaxe and hardhat, and journey through five increasingly challenging underground layers. Complete missions from your dwarven allies to amass wealth and raw materials and smelt dozens of unique metals and alloys to craft tools, weapons, and gear for plundering the earth. Unearth rare metals such as Arcanium, Mithril, and Adamantine as well as mythical gems to spiff up and strengthen armor, or merge gems for powerful runes!"

"Invest in your descents by crafting stronger armor and weapons, bettering the odds of your survival. Face hordes of beasts who lie in the darkness, using a variety of magic, melee, and ranged weapons to fit any playstyle, and come to the aid of helpful allies along the way. Prepare for dungeons with a variety of boss encounters. Every boss conquered opens a path to deeper layers of the caves, where even more valuable loot and cunning creatures await. But be warned! – as your death will lead to any items brought along for the journey will forever remain below the stone. Safely store gear and precious resources in The Dwarven Kingdom to render death less costly, and adorn brave dwarves with previously-plundered loot from past journeys."

