Naruto X Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections Reveals Next DLC

Bandai Namco has released a brand new DLC for Naruto X Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections, as Isshiki Otsutsuki joins the game.

Bandai Namco dropped a brand new DLC for Naruto X Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections, as Isshiki Otsutsuki has been added to the game. As a follow-up to adding the first Season Pass character Hagoromo Otsutsuki, Isshiki Otsutsuki joins as the latest member of the legendary Otsutsuki clan to appear in the game. The pack is not just getting him as a playable character, as they have added new content to the game with the launch of a new in-game event called "Ninja Battle." Players will also be able to snag two costumes for the next character, Time Travel versions of Sasuke Uchiha and Boruto Uzumaki, twelve Matching Voicves, and five new Ninja Info Card images. You can purchase the DLC individually for $6 or as part of the Season Pass, both available now.

Naruto x Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm

The tale of Naruto and Sasuke continues and has been re-cut and combined with an all-new original story! Naruto X Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections is a unique game experience that combines key gameplay moments from the series that highlight select scenes from across Naruto and Sasuke's deeply emotional story arcs. The experience immerses both new and long-time fans in an exciting Naruto action game, where they can relive some of the most important and beloved storylines from the series' history.

In addition to this, an original story will also be available in the game. Naruto x Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections features the largest roster in a Naruto game with playable characters from across the series, including fan-favorites Ashura and Indra Otsutsuki. The game also faithfully recreates the anime's art style, now delivered with crisp visuals and 60 FPS on new-gen consoles. Celebrate the 20th anniversary of Naruto's anime debut with the next entry in the blockbuster Ultimate Ninja Storm series!

