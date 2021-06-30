11 Bit Studios Announces Frostpunk Book Anthology

11 Bit Studios had some interesting reveals today as they're switching over to Unreal Engine and working on a Frostpunk book anthology. For the first part, the company apparently made the change from the Liquid Engine to Unreal two months ago and is currently using it to develop new content and games moving forward as they work with Epic Games. They released a video you can watch below showing off their development of things to come. Meanwhile, for the second part, the company is working with Polish writer Jacek Dukaj, who has worked on bestsellers Ice and Other Songs, to bring the series to life. We have a small letter written by him for you to read about him taking on the project.

This collection is, I hope, the beginning of the expansion of two kinds. For Frostpunk as the universe and vehicle of ideas heading into other media and conventions, and for the Polish literature, with all its richness and specificity, that boosted the success of the local gaming industry to some extent. It's time for another spin of inspiration.

In Frostpunk, I have noticed a continuity of imagination and reflection about the society, about the relationship of the individual to power, and about the mechanisms of history that characterized Polish sociological science-fiction literature. Directly or indirectly, Frostpunk draws from Janusz Zajdel, Edmund Wnuk-Lipinski, and Maciej Parowski. Although it is set in the British realities, its uniqueness and global success stem from the Polish literary tradition.

And this is how we approach the anthology. It is not about creating an illustration for the game but about a purely literary approach to the key topics in Frostpunk: as a game experience as well as a world that we inhabit in our imagination. As a result, it also acquires richness and depth; it has a life of its own.

The novellas are being created by a group of talented Polish and foreign writers. As the work progresses and details are set, we will reveal the names of the authors and further information. The book will accompany Frostpunk all over the world. At the same time, Polish and English versions are being written.