Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Beneath, Camel 101

Beneath Releases New Abyss Trailer Highlighting The Gameplay

Check out the latest gameplay trailer for the game Beneath, showing off more of this first-person action-horror adventure game

Article Summary Explore the depths in Beneath, an intense first-person action-horror adventure.

Play as diver Noah Quinn, navigating terrifying underwater worlds.

Resource management and sanity are key to survival.

Uncover secrets and face unspeakable creatures in 2025.

Indie game developer and publisher Camel 101 recently released a new gameplay trailer for their upcoming title, Beneath. If you haven't seen this game yet, this is a first-person action-horror adventure where you play as a deep-sea diver who has come across an underwater world filled with terrifying creatures, as it will be up to you to figure out what they're doing here and make it out of the situation alive. You can check out the latest trailer above, as the team are working on releasing the game in 2025.

Beneath

Beneath is a heart-pounding first-person action-horror adventure that takes place in the mysterious depths of the ocean. You play as veteran deep-sea diver Noah Quinn, who must escape a treacherous underwater world filled with terrors beyond imagining. Armed with weapons and wits, Noah Quinn knows he will have to face the horror if he has any chance of escape. And some nightmares are beyond bullets. Quinn's mental state is on the brink of collapse, and he must avoid succumbing to madness if he ever hopes to reach the surface again.

Resource Management: Make every shot count! While there are a variety of weapons to pick from, ammo is scarce and must be scavenged.

Make every shot count! While there are a variety of weapons to pick from, ammo is scarce and must be scavenged. Sanity: Beware of your sanity as you face monstrous horrors beyond comprehension.

Beware of your sanity as you face monstrous horrors beyond comprehension. Tactical Combat: Survival requires you to play smart, and firepower isn't always the solution.

Survival requires you to play smart, and firepower isn't always the solution. Uncover Secrets in the Depths: Unearth the secrets of the deep by gathering information from your surroundings.

Unearth the secrets of the deep by gathering information from your surroundings. Confront Unspeakable Creatures: From vulnerable to unstoppable, face off against a variety of enemies with your cunning – and weapons.

From vulnerable to unstoppable, face off against a variety of enemies with your cunning – and weapons. Dynamic Combat System: Adaptive enemy AI, destructible environment and customizable weapons.

Adaptive enemy AI, destructible environment and customizable weapons. Deep-Sea Diving Suit: Thanks to your suit, you'll be able to explore both the ocean floor and the underwater stations of the deep sea.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!