Bethesda Softworks Revealed Marvel's Blade During The Game Awards

To mark the 50th anniversary of the Marvel character Blade, Bethesda Softworks revealed a new video game during The Game Awards.

Article Summary Bethesda Softworks unveils Marvel's Blade game at The Game Awards, celebrating the character's 50th anniversary.

Arkane Lyon is developing the Blade video game, setting players against vampires in a quarantined Paris.

Marvel Games VP Bill Rosemann praises Arkane Lyon's innovative vision for the iconic vampire hunter.

Game Director Bakaba and Art Director Mitton express personal connection and artistic ambition for Blade.

Bethesda Softworks had a major surprise for The Game Awards this evening as they are working with developer Arkane Lyon to make Marvel's Blade. The game will take you to a quarantined section of Paris in the middle of a supernatural emergency, and as you might suspect, Vampires are at the center of it all. This new game features an original story with immersive gameplay and a narrative that will make Marvel fans excited to see the character return to glory in gaming. We have a few quotes from all of the people involved below, along with the trailer for you to enjoy, as we wait to learn more.

"In honor of Blade's 50th anniversary, we have found the perfect match for the Daywalker in Arkane Lyon, a studio of uncompromising artists who continually push the boundaries of game design and innovation," said Bill Rosemann, VP and Creative Director of Marvel Games. "In addition to their award-winning talent, it's their personal passion and bold vision for our half-human, half-vampire iconoclast that makes this collaboration a perfect fit."

"As a kid of mixed origins, I felt a special connection to Blade – a hero with a dual heritage himself," said Dinga Bakaba, Game Director, Arkane Lyon. "The opportunity to put our spin on this character is a dream of mine and a challenge that our team embraces with a passion. We couldn't be happier to put players in Blade's boots, as he becomes the champion of my hometown of Paris, one stake at a time."

"From his trench coat to his iconic sunglasses, Blade is a slick, stylish, and driven character," said Sebastien Mitton, Co-Creative and Art Director, Arkane Lyon. "This project is the perfect opportunity to push Arkane's art style into an even more modern and bold territory. The essence of our work lives at the junction of impactful ideas and innovative know-how."

