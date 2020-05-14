Bethesda Softworks Reveals Fallout 76's 2020 Roadmap

Bethesda Softworks revealed a brand new 2020 roadmap for Fallout 76 this morning, showing off where the game will be going the rest of the year. The company released the map, which you can see below, along with details on their website as to what it all means in detail. The shorthand to all this is that the game is getting Seasons with a new account-wide progressions system that will change the way you play. The old Challenge system is getting replaced for a new S.C.O.R.E. system, which we have details of below. Plus there will be now ways to improve your armor and upgrade the vial essentials you need. The inaugural Season kicks off with Patch 20 this Summer.

Seasons are going to bring a major overhaul for the Challenge system, but Challenges themselves are not going away. In fact, completing Daily and Weekly Challenges will be the primary way that you will increase your S.C.O.R.E. and rank up. While Challenges are here to stay, we want you to be able to complete them and earn S.C.O.R.E. in many cases by playing as you normally would. We're making significant changes to the Daily and Weekly Challenges you receive so that they are more straightforward and easier to complete than the ones you're used to. We're also changing how many you will receive on a daily and weekly basis so that they are more predictable and consistent.

For example: Instead of having to take a picture of another player in a Rad Storm, you may be asked to "Earn 1 Level-Up," "Complete a Public Event," or "Kill a Legendary Creature," among others. These are all things you might already do regularly during your normal play sessions, but now those same activities will add to your S.C.O.R.E. and push you that much closer to your next reward.

If you join a Season late and want to catch up, or if you just want to progress more quickly, you will have the option to spend 150 Atoms in Fallout 76 to immediately unlock the next rank and claim its reward. If you want, you can unlock every Rank in the Season this way, but they must be purchased individually and in order. Additionally, you cannot unlock Ranks this way during the first two weeks of a Season, so that all players can start on an even footing. Keep in mind that spending Atoms to rank up is optional. The Season system was designed so that all players will have immediate access to it, and can progress and claim rewards based on how much S.C.O.R.E. they earn while playing 76.

Aside from Daily and Weekly Challenges, you will also earn S.C.O.R.E. regularly by earning XP, and by completing Public Events. We are looking into even more ways to grant S.C.O.R.E. in the future, such as through Daily Quests or by participating in repeatable content that's coming to the game this year. In addition, please note that we're leaving in our Lifetime Challenges, which you will still be able to complete as they're currently designed, with the same rewards.