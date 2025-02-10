Posted in: Games, Hasbro, Tabletop | Tagged: Beyblade

Beyblade Announces Two New Items For Arena Combat

Hasbro dropped two new Beyblade items this past week, as they have created a new arena and a different kind of spinner launcher

Hasbro revealed two new Beyblade items this past week, as we're getting a new launcher and a proper arena you can take anywhere. First off, the Cobalt Dragoon String Launcher gives you a new design with a better launching system designed to take out some of the issues you may have getting the blade to spin before hitting the ground. Meanwhile, the Clash and Carry Beystadium is exactly what it says: a stadium you can take anywhere for convenience. We have details on both below as they're available now.

Beyblade Cobalt Dragoon String Launcher

The Cobalt Dragoon String Launcher design allows for quick launches with no need to insert a ripcord for each battle and double the pull! This set includes 1 Beyblade X left-spin string launcher and 1 Beyblade X left-spinning top. Beyblade X introduces the X-Celerator Gear System. When the gears of the bit and stadium X-Celerator Rail meet, tops rocket forward in an Xtreme Dash, reaching intense speeds. The terrific speeds of Beyblade X tops riding the rail allow for breathtaking bursts and colossal crashes. The interchangeable blade, ratchet, and bit layers of Beyblade X tops assemble and reassemble with a quick twist and two clicks, leaving you ready to launch into battle.

Clash and Carry Beystadium

The Clash and Carry Beystadium is designed for portability! It opens into a stadium and folds closed in a few steps to easily take the arena with you and get ready to battle. It's the power of portability! The Clash and Carry Beystadium makes it easy to bring the arena with you for Beyblade battles anywhere. The Beyblade X Beystadium introduces the X-Celerator Gear System. When the gears of the bit and the stadium rail meet, the tops rocket forward in an Xtreme Dash, reaching intense speeds (Only compatible with Beyblade X). The terrific speeds of Beyblade X tops riding the Beystadium rail allow for breathtaking bursts and colossal crashes. This Beystadium works with the interchangeable blade, ratchet, and bit layers of Beyblade X tops (sold separately, subject to availability). They assemble and reassemble with a quick twist and two clicks, leaving you ready to launch into battle.

