2021 Tribeca Festival Reveals Tribeca Games Award Winner

The 2021 Tribeca Festival has announced the winners of all their categories tonight, including the winner for the Games Award. While there were many strong candidates for the award, the overall winner ended up being NORCO, created by Geography of Robots and published by Raw Fury. While the festival itself isn't what it normally is as we slowly climb out of the pandemic, the sentiment is there as the award was given the full treatment with an introduction by Norman Reedus from The Walking Dead, which you can check out down at the bottom. Here's a little more info on the game for those of you who have not yet checked it out.

NORCO is a sci-fi Southern Gothic Adventure that immerses the player in the sinking suburbs and verdant industrial swamps of Louisiana's petrochemical hinterlands. Your brother Blake has gone missing in the aftermath of your mother's death. In the hopes of finding him, you must follow a fugitive security cyborg through the refineries, strip malls, and drainage ditches of suburban New Orleans. NORCO features detail-rich and atmospheric pixel art born from the natural and industrial landscapes of South Louisiana, accompanied by the eclectic soundscapes of composer Gewgawly I. Navigate your way through a world of uncertainty and moral ambiguity as you venture deeper into the swamp to unravel the threads left by your brother. Fight, sneak, or fast-talk your way past any hometown bullies, security contractors, or death cults that stand in your way. Skulk through the crowds of downtown New Orleans, recruit a wild-eyed river dog, break into a refinery, boat through cypress swamps, and explore the desolate batture woods of the Mississippi River. From Southern Gothic literature to adventure game classics to experimental indies, NORCO fuses its wide sources of inspiration into something new and unseen.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Tribeca Games Spotlight (https://youtu.be/mTlba4LODDM)