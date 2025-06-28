Posted in: Card Games, Games, Hasbro, Tabletop | Tagged: disney, Lilo & Stitch, monopoly

Monopoly Deal: Disney Stitch Edition Launched For Retail

Lilo & Stitch has a new tabletop card game available from Hasbro, as players can now snag Monopoly Deal: Disney Stitch Edition today

Article Summary Monopoly Deal: Disney Stitch Edition launches, blending Monopoly gameplay with classic Lilo & Stitch charm.

Collect familiar Stitch-themed items and race to complete sets in this fast-paced 15-minute card game.

Exclusive to Walmart and Amazon, perfect for families, collectors, and fans of Disney’s beloved blue alien.

Ideal as a fun, family-friendly gift for ages 8+, riding the enduring popularity of the Lilo & Stitch franchise.

Another new game capitalizing on the new Lilo & Stitch movie, Hasbro has released the new Monopoly Deal: Disney Stitch Edition. This is basically the same version fo the mainline edition of the game, only they've gone through and redecorated it to match up with the character Stitch, specifically the one from the original animated film. The game is currently available only available in two specific spots, as you'll have to head out to Walmart or trek on over to Amazon to get it. In the meantime, you can read more about the game and how you play here.

Monopoly Deal: Disney Stitch Edition

Stitch has set up a scavenger hunt across the island! In the Monopoly Deal: Disney Stitch Edition kids card game, compete to collect familiar items from Stitch's world. Win the hunt by being the first to collect 3 different sets of them! Along the way, call on the mischievous alien with action cards that let you collect money or snatch and swap items. This family card game for kids and adults can be played in about 15 minutes, so it's a great game for game nights and impromptu fun. Riding on the enduring popularity of the Lilo & Stitch movie, which captured hearts everywhere with themes of family, friendship, and ohana, this new Monopoly Deal edition is set to be a must-have for families and collectors alike.

Beloved IP Mashup: Combines the global appeal of Monopoly Deal with the timeless charm of Disney's Lilo & Stitch.

Combines the global appeal of Monopoly Deal with the timeless charm of Disney's Lilo & Stitch. Fast-Paced Fun: Quick gameplay (around 15 minutes) makes it perfect for busy families and on-the-go entertainment.

Quick gameplay (around 15 minutes) makes it perfect for busy families and on-the-go entertainment. Collectible Appeal: Disney Stitch toys and games make great holiday or birthday gifts for kids ages 8 and up.

Disney Stitch toys and games make great holiday or birthday gifts for kids ages 8 and up. Perfect Timing: Celebrates the continued love for Lilo & Stitch and offers a fresh way for families to engage with the beloved characters.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!