Beyond Good & Evil – 20th Anniversary Edition Announced

Beyond Good & Evil rejoice as Ubisoft has announced an all-new 20th Anniversary Edition being released next week for multiple platforms.

Remastered version includes 4K, 60 FPS, and quality of life improvements like autosave.

Physical editions available through Limited Run Games with pre-orders on July 12.

New features: Speedrun Mode, 20+ achievements, Anniversary Gallery, and exclusive mission.

Ubisoft is cranking out a new anniversary title as we'll soon be getting Beyond Good & Evil – 20th Anniversary Edition, due out this month. The company revealed this special edition of the game today, as they have remastered it from top to bottom for modern platforms, giving fans the best possible experience for the game. What's more, we're getting it sooner than expected, as the game will arrive on all three major consoles, Amazon Luna, and PC through the Ubisoft Store, Epic Games Store, and Steam on June 25, 2024. The team will also be providing a physical edition of the game through Limited Run Games, as there will be both a Standard Edition as well as a Collector Edition coming soon, with pre-orders opening on July 12.

Beyond Good & Evil – 20th Anniversary Edition

Return to Hillys alongside Jade, Pey'J, Double H, and all of Beyond Good & Evil's colorful characters and embark on a journey that will -literally- take you to the Moon! Celebrate the 20th Anniversary of Beyond Good & Evil by reliving the story of its development, from early conception until release! Featuring tons of never-before-seen artworks and videos, exclusive anecdotes, and secret unreleased content…

Players will be able to (re)discover the pioneering action-adventure game by exploring the wonderfully odd maritime world of Hillys in the best way possible with improved performances up to 4K, 60 FPS and numerous qualities of life improvements, including autosave, cutscene-skip, full controller and keyboard & mouse support, and cross-save across all platforms. Alongside these updates, Beyond Good & Evil – 20th Anniversary Edition will also introduce a new Speedrun Mode to challenge players, 20+ new achievements, and an Anniversary Gallery delving deep into the game's development history and featuring tons of never-before-seen artworks, videos, and so much more. Finally, this special edition will feature a hunt in which players can discover more about Jade's past and collect exclusive cosmetic rewards. This exclusive new mission also reveals more about the narrative link to Beyond Good & Evil 2, showing Ubisoft's enduring commitment to the franchise.

