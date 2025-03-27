Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Monument Valley 3, ustwo games

Monument Valley 3 Confirmed For Summer 2025 Release

Good news for fans of Monument Valley 3, as the game finally has a release window for PC and consoles, happening this Summer

Article Summary Monument Valley 3 launches on PC and consoles on April 15, 2025, after its Netflix Games debut.

Guide Noor through mind-bending puzzles inspired by global art and architecture.

Experience Noor's adventure with stunning visuals and innovative gameplay.

Enjoy major chapter updates post-launch, introducing new puzzles and surprises.

Indie game developer and publisher Ustwo Games has confirmed the official release window for Monument Valley 3 for both PC and consoles. After having already been released back in December for Netflix Games, the title will be making a grand entrance across the board as it arrives on Steam, PS5, XSX|S, and Nintendo Switch in the next few months. What's more, it will be the complete version with all the updates released so far for the Netflix version. Meanwhile, the first two games will also be headed for those platforms, as they come out on April 15, 2025. Along with the news comes a new trailer, which shows how the game will play for those platforms, which we have for you here.

Monument Valley 3

Set sail for a world-changing adventure as you guide Noor in their quest through a series of mind-bending illusions and atmospheric puzzles, all inspired by real world art and architecture. Can you unlock the secrets of the mysterious world – and the meaning behind the Sacred Light?

A Monumental Return : Experience Monument Valley 3 with cinematic widescreen, stunning art design and impossible landscapes, all fully playable with Keyboard and Mouse or gamepad.

: Experience 3 with cinematic widescreen, stunning art design and impossible landscapes, all fully playable with Keyboard and Mouse or gamepad. Noor's Biggest Adventure : Noor must seek out a new source of light before darkness overtakes her world. Guide her through sprawling cities, coastal harbours, and abstract, ethereal realms.

: Noor must seek out a new source of light before darkness overtakes her world. Guide her through sprawling cities, coastal harbours, and abstract, ethereal realms. A World That Evolves : Every chapter introduces fresh mechanics and innovative puzzles, offering players new ways to interact with Noor's surroundings.

: Every chapter introduces fresh mechanics and innovative puzzles, offering players new ways to interact with Noor's surroundings. Set Sail for Adventure : Take control of Noor's boat, and sail freely in open-play environments across beautifully surreal waters, a Monument Valley first.

: Take control of Noor's boat, and sail freely in open-play environments across beautifully surreal waters, a first. Living, Breathing Art : Inspired by global architecture, experimental art, and personal storytelling, Monument Valley 3 is a breathtaking visual experience.

: Inspired by global architecture, experimental art, and personal storytelling, 3 is a breathtaking visual experience. A Continually Growing Experience: Console and PC players will enjoy the full story at launch, with major chapter updates to come in the future, bringing new puzzles, chapters and surprises for the first time in the series.

