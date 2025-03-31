Posted in: Games, Jagex, Runescape, Video Games | Tagged: RuneScape: Dragonwilds

RuneScape: Dragonwilds Announced For Early Access This Spring

RuneScape is getting a new game called RuneScape: Dragonwilds, as they capitalize on the fantasy game with a 1-4 player co-op title

Article Summary Explore Ashenfall in RuneScape: Dragonwilds, arriving Spring for Early Access.

Join a 1-4 player co-op adventure to survive and slay the Dragon Queen.

Master the power of Anima, craft gear, and confront legendary beasts.

Uncover secrets and face dangers in a vibrant, magic-filled landscape.

Jagex has announced a brand new RuneScape game is on the way, as RuneScape: Dragonwilds will be released into Early Access sometime this Spring. The game takes a very different approach to the fantasy series, as you're getting a 1-4 player co-op game set ont he continent of Ashenfall. You'll gather resources, build what you need, discover magic, and learn to survive in the wilderness while still experiencing a RuneScape kind of story as a group. No timeframe was given for the Early Access release, but we did get info on the game and a dev video for you to check out.

RuneScape: Dragonwilds

On RuneScape's forgotten continent of Ashenfall, dragons have awoken. Gather, build, skill and craft to survive in this co-operative (1-4) survival crafting game. Only by mastering survival and uncovering ancient secrets can they hope to slay the Dragon Queen—alone or with allies. Your progress will be under constant threat from the looming shadow of the Dragons, as you level up, arm yourself and prepare to rise to face them. Follow the trail of destruction and uncover the mysteries of the continent to learn not just how to confront the dragons, but how to overcome them. Prepare potions, craft gear and level yourself up to do battle with the most powerful force on the continent. Make history, or become history. The smart money's on the dragon. But we do love an underdog!

Journey through the vast, vibrant regions of Ashenfall and unveil the ruins of forgotten civilisations to discover why wild, transformative magic spills from its fractured lands. Explode ore veins with a snap of your fingers. Conjure a spectral axe to chop down a line of trees in an instant. The Anima-rich landscape of Ashenfall offers you a power unlike any other. Explore a stunning, hand-crafted landscape ravaged by Anima. This all-new adventure blends High Fantasy, light RPG elements, and iconic RuneScape lore into a never-before-seen continent. Venture into a land hidden since time immemorial, uncover ancient secrets, and battle legendary RuneScape creatures alongside entirely new foes like the fearsome Garou. Prepare to face a world filled with mystery, danger, and unforgettable encounters.

