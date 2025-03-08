Posted in: Games, Role Playing Games, Tabletop | Tagged: Exalted Funeral, monty python, Monty Python & The Holy Grail, TTRPG

Comedy Troupe Monty Python Now Has Their Own TTRPG

Monty Python has their own TTRPG now, as the Cocurricular Mediaeval Reenactment Programme lets you play in The Holy Grail and other references

Article Summary Experience Monty Python humor with a new TTRPG celebrating The Holy Grail's 50th anniversary.

Featuring material from The Holy Grail, TV series, films, and live performances.

Created by Brian Saliba and Craig Schaffer, published by Exalted Funeral.

Includes character creation, ready quests, adventures, and unique gaming accessories.

For any Monty Python fan who has wondered, "What would it be like if they made a TTRPG based on their comedy?" we would say, "'Tis a silly question." But now we know, as we now have a tabletop role-playing game based on the group and their comedy, just in time for the 50th Anniversary of Monty Python and The Holy Grail. The game is called Monty Python's Cocurricular Mediaeval Reenactment Programme, and while the bulk of it focuses on material from The Holy Grail, it actually covers parts of the BBC TV series as well as their other films, live performances, albums, and other references.

The game was designed by Brian Saliba and Craig Schaffer as part of Crowbar Creative and is being published by Exalted Funeral, featuring two different editions (depending on how much you feel like paying) as well as a number of accessories both out now and coming soon. Our favorite is the dice catapult, so you can randomly hurl your rolls the same way the French would check a cow over the wall. The game and its accessories are currently available on EF's website, as we have more details below.

Monty Python's Cocurricular Mediaeval Reenactment Programme

Betwixt these firm yet supple covers, one shall find everything one needs to experience the joy of Mediaeval study, from character creation and factions to ready-to-run quests and monsters – including the French! One need not be familiar with Monty Python's work, nor is experience with 'role-playing games' required. If you have experience with the latter, you are probably too silly a person to participate and should stop reading immediately.

An original rules-lite gaming system with spam.

Guidance on designing adventures with spam.

Ready-to-run quests, spam, and guidance on designing one's own adventures.

Character creation, spam, bestiary, spam, and Dramatis Personae sections.

Tables for generating all sorts of things with spam.

Original hand-painted illumination

6.2% more spam.

