Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Battle Aces, Uncapped Games

Battle Aces Announces Next Beta Phase Starts On April 16

Battle Aces continues its line of testing phases, as they will launch another Beta for players to try, set to take place on April 16

Article Summary Battle Aces' new Beta phase launches April 16, promising fresh RTS excitement for gamers.

Customize your strategy with Unit Decks from over 50 units, offering limitless strategic potential.

Innovative features: instant unit-spawning, automated gathering, and unit production on the fly.

Satisfying 10-minute 1v1/2v2 battles designed for MOBA players and RTS veterans seeking high-skill gameplay.

Indie game developer and publisher Uncapped Games have revealed the next Beta phase for Battle Aces will be taking place next month. It seems this game is getting put through the wringer, as they have been testing it out in different phases for nearly a year at this point. the latest Beta wil for the action RTS game will kick off on April 16. If you'd like to take part, you can sign up now at the link above.

Battle Aces

Battle Aces immediately sets itself apart from traditional RTS games by allowing players to choose their army composition and customize their play style through Unit Decks. With over 50 units to choose from at launch and more than 40 to be made available to play in the upcoming beta test, Battle Aces offers an immense variety of potential in-game matchups and near-limitless strategic potential that begins before a match even starts. In-game, Battle Aces delivers a combination of design innovations such as automated resource gathering, instant unit-spawning, and preset expansions that keep players focused on the fun of controlling and maneuvering massive armies in battle, even as they manage the moment-to-moment strategic decision-making of when to expand to new bases, and when to tech for more powerful units.

User interface innovations allow players to quickly swap between unit production and army control on the fly without the need to look at home base or manage production facilities. The combination of design and UI elements makes it easier than ever to build and reinforce armies and keep attention on managing the intense battles that are concentrated in each of Battle Aces' 1v1 or 2v2 matches. With matches limited to 10 minutes, players can easily complete a series of satisfying battles even over a short amount of time, with the ability to swap Unit Decks to adjust strategy and play style in between each match. With the innovative control options available, Battle Aces is a strategy game that MOBA players and strategy-game-curious players can all enjoy together, including old-school genre stalwarts looking for the next frontier of RTS with high-skill expression.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!