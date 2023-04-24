Bezier Games Reveals New Tabletop Title Scram Bezier Games has a new game on the way called Scram, currently available for pre-order and will be available at Gen Con 2023.

Bezier Games have announced a brand new tabletop title coming to their library as they are putting a new spin on team-based card games with Scram. The game put you in a position of a pair of hikers who have just come back from a day in the hills to find that your campsite has been ransacked by the local critters who happen to be in this national park. With the aid of a mobile app to guide you, much like their One Night Ultimate Werewolf series, you'll play cards and go through the motions of tracking down the critters and getting them out of your campsite before your neighboring campers do. The game will officially go up for pre-order today on the company's website, and they will have the game for sale at Gen Con 2023 this August. We got more info and screenshots below.

"After hiking a local trail, you and your partner have returned to a campsite completely ransacked by pesky critters! Team up to clear your campground of critters before your neighbors. Scram! is a fun & fast team based card game that plays 1 vs 2, 2 vs 2 & 3 vs 3! Each animal has a different card value, and many have a special action. Be careful, there may be critters who are still hiding and waiting for the right moment to present themselves! Call out "Scram!" when you think your team has the fewest animals in your campsite; but will your team be able to toss out the troublesome trespassers before your neighbors? Whether you're playing 1 vs 2, 2 vs 2, or 3 vs 3, the complimentary Scram! app will making scoring a breeze!"