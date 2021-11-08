BioWare Celebrates Mass Effect 14th Anniversary Today

BioWare is celebrating the 14th Anniversary of Mass Effect today, and with it, they dropped us a little teaser for the next game to come. First off, happy N7 Day to all of you who love the franchise! Second, we have a list of things the company has done so you can celebrate in style online. Third, the team revealed a new piece of artwork, which we have here, showing off some of the things to come for the next game in the franchise. As you can see, a ship has landed to take a look at a crater, left by something that crashed into the ground. Looks like we're going to be getting the return of the Geth, because it only makes sense we'd see them again. You can read the team's latest blog about the anniversary here as it sounds like we'll be getting a teaser trailer later this month.

On N7 Day, we celebrate all things Mass Effect — and most importantly, we celebrate you, the fans. This universe wouldn't be much without you to explore it. You've shared with us your love for the series through art, fan fiction, cosplay, and countless other gestures of appreciation that make us feel so grateful, in turn, to have you as fans. So as a token of thanks, we'll be sharing some of your creations and your celebrations today and in the coming days. Steam Stickers! If you're a Steam user, you may have already noticed the brand-new Mass Effect emoticons available in the Steam store.

Sales! You'll also find Mass Effect Legendary Edition on sale for a special N7 Day price on Steam, Origin, and the Microsoft Store — but only for a limited time, so get on it.*

Cosplay! Not only do we have brand-new cosplay guides to help you craft the perfect costume, we also enlisted renowned creator Soylent Cosplay to develop a how-to video to walk you step-by-step through one of her legendary Mass Effect costumes.

Contest! Share your best Mass Effect art and get a chance to score sweet loot. Just post on Twitter using the hashtag #BioWareGiveaway for your chance to win.

GIFs! While you weren't looking, we created a page on Giphy specifically for Mass Effect GIFs. Now the crew of the Normandy can help you say what mere words cannot.

Gear! It wouldn't be N7 Day without some swanky new accessories. Hit up our own Gear Store for replicas, prints, and apparel; the Dark Horse store for amazing prints; Graph MKT for slick street wear; PowerA for custom controllers, NZXT for the perfect N7 PC case accessory, and Idea Planet for your very own Citadel.

More Social Stuff! Want to share your love for Mass Effect with the world? Try out our new Squadmate AR lens on Facebook and Instagram. "To find the lens: Visit the @masseffect profile Tap the 'Effects" icon (the three stars), and open the lens Make sure to use the hashtags #n7day, #N7DayCelebration, #MassEffect, and/or #N7DayArt wherever you post so we can see your contributions!"

