Black Desert Mobile Releases New Update With New Mac Options An all new awakening comes to Black Desert Mobile, as Pearl Abyss releases a new update with options for Mac players.

Pearl Abyss revealed they have added a new update to Black Desert Mobile today that gives the game some new content as well as options for Mac users. Starting today, Mac users can now download the mobile title, including "Zayed," from the App Store on select Macs. The update also comes with a brand new awakening for Hashashin with a few new options for you, and content tied to Amazon Prime. We got the details for you here.

HASHASHIN AWAKENING

Adventurers can take on the sand-wielding fighter Zayed who uses his enormous Dual Glaives across four distinct skills. To learn more about Zayed and his desert-powered skill set, visit the class introduction here.

Purge: Zayed powerfully smashes the ground with his Dual Glaives, summoning a fierce sand serpent to attack his enemies.

Zayed powerfully smashes the ground with his Dual Glaives, summoning a fierce sand serpent to attack his enemies. Ensnaring Sands: Zayed sends his Dual Glaives to the ground to unleash wide area-of-effect destruction with his sand serpents.

Zayed sends his Dual Glaives to the ground to unleash wide area-of-effect destruction with his sand serpents. Condemnation: Zayed leaps into the air with his sand serpents for a powerful ascending hit and deadly descending strike. Combine this skill with Paradise Surge to quickly burrow into the ground and leap out to ambush enemies.

Zayed leaps into the air with his sand serpents for a powerful ascending hit and deadly descending strike. Combine this skill with Paradise Surge to quickly burrow into the ground and leap out to ambush enemies. Desert's Shadow: This passive ability allows Zayed to use additional skills on top of an initial skill that won't be canceled.

DOWNLOAD BLACK DESERT MOBILE ON YOUR MAC

Mac Adventurers can rejoice! Black Desert Mobile is available now to play on all Mac devices with Apple silicon chips from 2020 or later, including Mac OS, MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, iMac, Mac mini, and Mac Studio.

EARN REWARDS WITH AMAZON PRIME GAMING EVERY TWO WEEKS

Today, Pearl Abyss launched a new Amazon Prime Gaming campaign offering valuable in-game rewards every two weeks. Starting today, Tuesday, February 28, and running through Tuesday, August 22, Amazon Prime members can redeem items on the Prime Gaming homepage, starting today with 1,000 Chaos Crystals and five Abyssal Relic Selection Chests (a $49.50 value).