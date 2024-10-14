Posted in: Black Desert Mobile, Games, Mobile Games, Pearl Abyss | Tagged: Black Desert

Black Desert Mobile Reveals New Kurenai Class Incoming

Black Desert Mobile has a few updates being added this Fall, including an all-new character class as you'll get to play the Kurenai

Article Summary Discover the new Kurenai class in Black Desert Mobile, launching November 5 with lethal combat skills.

Experience an enhanced main quest and new Autumn Season for streamlined progression in Black Desert.

Unlock exciting rewards with the Brilliant Chaotic Crystal from the revamped Autumn Season quests.

Prepare for new guild content with Slumberfallen Castle offering challenging battles and valuable loot.

Pearl Abyss revealed several new additions coming to Black Desert Mobile, including a brand-new character class called the Kurenai. This is technically a class that already exists as this is Kunoichi's Awakening class, providing a number of new options and changes in play for those who have pushed the character to this level. As part of the occasion, the team has provided a special code for all players to cash in until December 9, as the code GIFT-FROM-DEVS will get you several in-game buffs and crafting materials. We have more details on all of the updates coming up in a couple of weeks, with the first starting on October 29.

Black Desert Mobile – Fall 2024 Updates

Tuesday, October 29

Experience the Revamped Main Quest:

The questing experience has been redesigned to enhance immersion and streamline progression. With a focus on major characters, the game creates a deeper narrative experience, particularly around the eponymous Grand Chamberlain, Jordine. The main questline has been streamlined by half, ensuring players can enjoy the story without lengthy grinds or quest chains. For those who have completed the previous version of the quest, a replay feature will allow them to revisit crucial cutscenes.

Embrace the New Autumn Season

Coinciding with the main quest relaunch, the Autumn Season introduces a new questing path guiding players from character creation to Calpheon. Characters who complete the season will achieve a Combat Power of 33,000, reflecting a 10% increase compared to the previous Summer Season. Additionally, players can look forward to improved season completion rewards, including a Brilliant Chaotic Crystal Selection Chest.

Tuesday, November 5

Kunoichi's Awakening class, "Kurenai"

The highly anticipated Kunoichi's Awakening class, "Kurenai," will be released on Tuesday, November 5, for Black Desert Mobile. Kurenai wields the crescent-shaped main weapon "Sah Chakram" and the sub-weapon "Shuriken." The Sah Chakram is highly lethal and perfect for assassination, allowing Kunoichi to move gracefully and strike down foes mercilessly. This weapon evolves Kunoichi's combat style, enabling her to swiftly defeat multiple enemies from a distance with powerful skills. More information on Kurenai will be announced soon.

Under Development

New Guild Content: Slumberfallen Castle

Slumberfallen Castle, unveiled during the recent Heidel Ball livestream, has reached its final stages of development. Designed to be more accessible, Slumberfallen Castle offers players an opportunity to test their skills and resilience while earning valuable rewards. The Castle's asynchronous combat allows players within guilds to participate in individual battles against formidable bosses, and receive valuable rewards for completing these fights on a guild-by-guild basis within a limited time frame.

