Black Desert Online Launches The New Dosa Class

After being revealed fduring the Heidel Ball a couple weeks ago, Pearl Abyss has officially launched the Dosa class for Black Desert Online.

Pearl Abyss has launched their latest character class for Black Desert Online, as players can bamf themselves into the all-new Dosa class. In case you missed out on the character's reveal during the Heidel Ball, this is a new male warrior who is technically dual-wielding with both the mystical Hwando sword and his Gombangdae pipe. The latter of which uses smoke to create umbral and luminous energies to summon warriors from the clouds, which he then can command to attack anyone or anything on the battlefield with stealth and precision. We have more details below and a few videos to watch as the character is now live.

Black Desert Online – Dosa

The new class Dosa is a graceful swordsman who appears from the clouds just as quickly as he vanishes with the fog. Dosa summons archers and spearmen infused with umbral and luminous energies and hails formidable warriors from his clouds at the ready. He shrouds the battlefield with fog, obscuring the vision of his foes, then closes in to finish them off with his powerful blade.

With the Dosa class debut, players can ascend as the true heir of Sangdo School, wielding the following abilities:

Autumnal Blitz: Gather luminous energy to summon cloud warriors who rapidly fire burning arrows while darting between the clouds.

Gather luminous energy to summon cloud warriors who rapidly fire burning arrows while darting between the clouds. Cloud General: Summon the foreboding cloud general for a helping, hulking hand in battle.

Summon the foreboding cloud general for a helping, hulking hand in battle. Taeguk: Harmoniously blend umbral and luminous energies to unleash your most potent Do art.

Harmoniously blend umbral and luminous energies to unleash your most potent Do art. Summer Breeze: Wrap luminous energy around their sword to summon cloud warriors who attack in all directions.

Wrap luminous energy around their sword to summon cloud warriors who attack in all directions. Winter Squall: Gather umbral energy to summon warriors of fog that fire icy cold arrows at enemies.

Gather umbral energy to summon warriors of fog that fire icy cold arrows at enemies. Virga Shaft: Unleash a killer counter by deflecting an enemy blow, then rush forward with a strike as fast as the wind.

