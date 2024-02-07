Posted in: Black Desert Online, Games, Pearl Abyss, Video Games | Tagged: Black Desert

Black Desert Online Reveals Massive War Of The Roses Event

Pearl Abyss has a massive event on the way for Black Desert Online, as their new War Of The Roses will be an incredible player battle.

Article Summary Black Desert Online launches War of the Roses, a 300-v-300 PvP event.

New Guild League 15v15 PvP mode to enhance guild competitiveness.

Black Desert Mobile adds Land of the Sherekhan and Succession Skills.

War of the Roses introduces Commander Mechanics and Tactical Map.

Pearl Abyss has a brand new major event happening in Black Desert Online, as the massive War of the Roses event will see a major battle ensue. The team will be holding the first ever 300-v-300 battle in the game as a Pre-Season fight, which will take place across both North American and European servers for players to engage in. What's more, Black Desert Mobile also receives an ew update this week as they have added a new region to the mix. We have the finer details of everything for you below.

First-ever War of the Roses 300-v-300 Thrilling Pre-Season Match

Ia historic clash last Sunday night, both North American and European guilds, along with individual participants, engaged in exhilarating 300-v-300 battles across key regions within Black Desert Online. In North America, the swift victory went to Kamasylvia, where the formidable Cho Nation guild proved superior against O'dyllita, led by the Eferium Guild. In Europe, the War of the Roses unfolded in a hard-fought battle, with the O'dyllita faction emerging victorious. On both sides of the Atlantic, Adventurers praised the new mode's fluid gameplay, PvE and PvP mechanics, and overall server performance and provided constructive feedback, which will be instrumental in enhancing future editions of War of the Roses.

A Revolutionary Large-Scale PvP Experience

The War of the Roses presents a revolutionary large-scale 300v300 PvP faction war, spanning the vast territories of Kamasylvia vs. O'dyllita. Crafted with entirely new combat rules and tactics, this immersive PvP content plunges players into the intense mindset of warring factions. Key features include:

Innovative Commander Mechanics

Powerful Top-Down Tactical Map for Land and Sea Battles

New Faction Skills, Siege Vessels, NPC Bosses

Conditions are simple: Each castle houses an NPC commander, and factions must storm the opponent's castle to defeat their respective NPC Commander. The first to defeat the general claims victory and is adorned with the prestigious Rose crown.

Guild League Goes for Accessibility

Guild League is a brand new 15v15 PvP mode offering guilds the opportunity to test their combat prowess against each other. When the Guild League content is active, guilds that have signed up to participate are matched against each other. This content is specifically designed to make PvP content more accessible and fun. Guildmates are encouraged to work together and challenge other guilds whilst scoring points for much-needed bragging rights. Guilds with 1,000 points (100 kills) or a higher score at the end of the match time win!

Black Desert Mobile – Land of the Sherekhan

Adventurers can now explore the new "Land of the Sherekhan" region and learn Succession Skills, offering a variety of skill combinations in combat. Succession Skill is the concept that enables Ascension and Awakening classes to interchangeably select one of two designated skills from the opposite class. For example, [Awakening] Berserker is able to use one of two skills of [Ascension] Gladiator, either "Spinning Slash" or "Piercing Spear." Gladiators can choose Berserker's skills as either "Havoc Thrust" or "Crushing Falcon" for Succession Skill. Classes that only have Ascension or Awakening, like Scholar and Shai, can also use Succession Skills. Please check the official YouTube channel for succession previews for every class.

"Land of the Sherekhan" was released for Adventurers with CPs ranging between 43,000 and 60,000. Players will be able to enjoy a variety of skill combinations through the Succession Skill, giving them paths to tactical combat by combining diverse skills, such as mixing long-distance skills and short-distance skills. Succession Skills can be enhanced using Charm of Succession, a Family Gear that can be crafted using in-game materials.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!