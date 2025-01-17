Posted in: Black Desert Online, Games, Pearl Abyss, Video Games | Tagged: Black Desert

Black Desert Releases Dream Horse Voltarion & Snowfall Crasher Event

Two new additions have been released for Black Desert as a new Snowfall Crasher event is underway with Dream Horse Voltarion

Article Summary Black Desert unveils the Dream Horse Voltarion, offering unmatched speed and combat prowess.

Voltarion boasts unique skills like Thunderhead, Thunderfall, and Lightning Charge.

Participate in quests like War of the Roses to collect "Trace of Thunderbolt" for Voltarion.

Join the Snowfall Crasher event with activities like snowboarding and ice fishing until Feb 6.

Pearl Abyss has released a new update today for Black Desert, adding both the new Dream Horse Voltarion and the Snowfall Crasher event. First, the new horse brings with it some special skills and abilities previous ones have never offered, making it a must-get in the game, so you have them as an option. Meanwhile, the event will occupy the next few weeks with some fun things to do that will aid you in getting Voltarion. We have more details below as the content is now live.

Black Desert – Dream Horse: Voltarion

Available today, players can tame Voltarion, the legendary Dream Horse descended from the ancient rain spirit Narc and empowered by Krogdalo. Charged with raw lightning, Voltarion races across the landscapes of Black Desert at unparalleled speeds and leaps through space with his light-speed ability. This formidable steed not only speeds up travel but also brings powerful combat skills that transform battlefield tactics. Voltarion's unique skills include:

Thunderhead : Voltarion generates kinetic energy as he sprints, converting it into stamina regeneration to sustain him on any journey.

: Voltarion generates kinetic energy as he sprints, converting it into stamina regeneration to sustain him on any journey. Thunderfall : Voltarion calls upon his power to unleash bolts of lightning, damaging nearby enemies with precision strikes from above.

: Voltarion calls upon his power to unleash bolts of lightning, damaging nearby enemies with precision strikes from above. Lightning Charge : Voltarion strikes foes with a lightning charge attack, clearing the path ahead in the blink of an eye.

: Voltarion strikes foes with a lightning charge attack, clearing the path ahead in the blink of an eye. Instant Accel: Flash: Voltarion leaps through space, dodging obstacles and changing directions to outmaneuver enemies.

Adventurers eager to harness the power of Voltarion can embark on quests to collect the "Trace of Thunderbolt," available through various content such as the War of the Roses, Conquest War, and more.

Mount Growth Calculator: Track Your Horse's Progress

The new Mount Growth Calculator lets adventurers analyze and optimize their mounts' growth potential. View detailed stats, growth trajectories, and future capabilities of different breeds. You can also explore mounts you don't own using a breeding/exchange simulator based on your preferences. This update boosts stat increases when leveling up your horse, with variations based on your family's training level and the horse's generation, all viewable through the growth simulator.

Snowfall Crasher Event

Embrace the winter season with the Snowfall Crasher event, offering adventurers an exciting lineup of seasonal activities. Join in on the fun with snowboarding, ice fishing, a winter snack silver shop, snowfield residents assistance, and more! Starting today and running through February 6, this exciting event invites you to explore a variety of challenges set against the stunning snowy landscapes of the Mountain of Eternal Winter in Black Desert. Participants will earn rewarding experiences as they take part in these festive activities.

