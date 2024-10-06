Posted in: Black Desert Online, Games, Pearl Abyss, Video Games | Tagged: Black Desert

Black Desert Online To Launch Dosa Awakening This Week

Pearl Abyss is set to launch the Dosa Awakening in Black Desert Online this week, as players will get an interesting set of options

Article Summary Pearl Abyss launches Dosa Awakening this week in Black Desert Online with unique combat elements.

Dosa Awakening blends "Five Elements" to enhance hybrid combat styles and unleash extraordinary effects.

Players can switch between offensive and supportive roles, even boosting ally damage with Dosa's unique skills.

Combining East Asian philosophies, the new class offers dynamic and tactical gameplay with gap-closing features.

Pearl Abyss has revealed new details about the Dosa Awakening event coming to Black Desert Online, as it's set to be released this week. While the current build of the character is a lot of smoke and mirrors, the awakening version will be designed around the philosophy of the "Five Elements" — Fire, Water, Wood, Metal, and Earth. The purpose of this is to provide a bit of variety in the character's hybrid combat style, which you'll then be able to utilize with generative effects. Ultimately, this is going to be a true test of your own skills in handling the character, as the action and effects will give you options you'd never explored with another class before. We have more details from the developers here, along with a pair of videos showing off the Awakening, as it will arrive on October 8.

Black Desert Online – Dosa Awakening

This new class is designed around the philosophy of "Five Elements" — Fire, Water, Wood, Metal, and Earth. By playing with the character's hybrid combat style and unique generative effects, Adventurers will experience dynamic, breathtaking action and effects unlike anything seen in other classes. These elements can amplify one another, creating spectacular combo and tactical gameplay. What sets Dosa Awakening apart from other hybrid classes is his exceptional gap-closing performance. Even if he misses an opportunity to exploit an opening, he can remain in melee combat, engage in a Super Armor bout, and then perform an evasion skill to retreat and regain control from a distance.

Dosa Awakening draws inspiration from traditional East Asian philosophies, offering both ranged and melee options, with a playstyle that enables players to seamlessly switch between offensive and minor supportive roles in combat. His unique generative effect boosts damage for nearby allies when enemies are in close proximity.

