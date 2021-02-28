Black Legend Shows Off More Of The Game's Villains

Developer and publisher Warcave decided to reveal more villains and enemies for Black Legend before they give out a release date. This is basically a bit of a warmup before we find out when the game is coming out as they show off some of the creatures you'll be battling in the fog and mist. And based on the pictures below, if this is the tip of the iceberg, it's going to get a lot more gruesome as you go through the game. We have descriptions of several enemies courtesy of the developers for you to read here.

Old Red Eyes: Traditionally, this cannibalistic shapeshifter appears as both a large 7 foot / 2.1-meter tall man and as a large black dog with fiery red eyes. This beast is best known for stealing children from their beds and then eating them. During the 20th century, a new monster grew from the legend of Old Red Eyes. Stories of the Nekker, discussed further below, are believed to have roots in the legend of Old Red Eyes.

Nekker: The Nekker has many names in Black Legend, including Nyx, Williger, Icker and more, and is most commonly described as a large, shape-shifting water demon. This beast preys on children who get too close to water, or on adults who are lured to water by the demon disguised as a drowning child in need of help. Once captured, the Nekker sucks its victim's blood using a hook and then captures the soul in an upside-down urn.

Witte Wieven: These White Women or Wise Women appear in stories from various parts of western Europe, dating back to at least the 7th century, pre-Christian era. Appearing in white garments, often in groups of three, who could help or hinder people who encounter them. If aggravated, Witte Wieven are known to roast and eat cats, make people disappear by spiriting them away, and are known to steal babies from their cradles, never to be returned.

Lord Halewijn: Elements of this ancient, terrifying tale date back to the 7th century AD, and is one of the oldest Dutch folk songs recorded. Several versions of this story exist, but the common theme is Lord Halewijn, an evil being referred to as a demon, faery lord or magician who sings a magical, luring song. Anyone drawn to him by this song is murdered, either by beheading or by being turned to stone.

Blood Carriage: Possibly derived from Germanic god Wodan's army of the dead, the Blood Carriage is a terrifying tale of three masked men who prowl the night looking for children to abduct in their blood-dripping carriage. Any children found outside after dark were abducted and brought to the demons or 'Toecutters' who stay hidden in the cart. Depending on the version of the tale, the children were killed and their bodies sent away, or the demon would cut off their toes and feast on their blood.