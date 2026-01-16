Posted in: Games, NCSOFT, Video Games | Tagged: Blade & Soul, Blade & Soul NEO

Blade & Soul NEO Reveals First Anniversary Update

Blade & Soul NEO has revealed their plans for the game's next update, which will celebrate the new version's first anniversary

NCSOFT has revealed details about the next major update coming to the MMORPG Blade & Soul NEO, which will be released next week. The game will be getting a new female character class added to the title as part of several new pieces of content, as well as a new zone and a new world boss. We have the details below as the content arrives on January 20.

First Anniversary Update

Wielding a long lance to attack both melee and ranged enemies, the Dark Lancer class specializes in stacking and releasing powerful bursts of Demonic Energy, a new resource within Blade & Soul. Expect fast-paced combos, dark energy attacks, and significant skill customization for both PvE and PvP. Also, prepare for a new zone, four new field bosses, and two new dungeons. The new zone, "Dawncrest," serves as the celestial training grounds for the new field bosses, which include the Guardian of the Forest of Wisdom ("Mookulk"), Guardian of the Divine Fist Wasteland ("Ujara"), and Guardian of the Earthbreaker Mountains ("Phantom Stone Sentinel").

Each of these ancient beasts is entrusted with protecting Dawncrest and aiding worthy warriors with their training. Players will encounter the new world boss, the Divine Tusked Behemoth, a sacred creature infused with the power of a mysterious relic that fell in Dawncrest, and can explore the two new dungeons, the Crimson Steel Arena and the Phantasmic Beast Arena, in the free update.

Blade & Soul NEO

Remastered Graphics and Animations: NCSOFT 's graphic overhaul of the original MMORPG highlights enhanced textures and lighting, improved animations, and more environmental details and atmosphere, taking full advantage of the Unreal Engine 4 toolkit.

's graphic overhaul of the original MMORPG highlights enhanced textures and lighting, improved animations, and more environmental details and atmosphere, taking full advantage of the Unreal Engine 4 toolkit. Unique Action-Based Combat: Blade & Soul NEO's action-based combat enables players to truly feel like a martial artist, with ability combos, counters, and flexible party roles. Likened to some of the combat systems traditionally found in fighting games, Blade & Soul NEO offers a real skill-based combat system.

Blade & Soul NEO's action-based combat enables players to truly feel like a martial artist, with ability combos, counters, and flexible party roles. Likened to some of the combat systems traditionally found in fighting games, Blade & Soul NEO offers a real skill-based combat system. New Customized Combat: Experience enhanced combat customization with more ways to expand one's own distinct fighting style. Through gameplay, players earn 'Skill Books' with unique benefits to build custom combat techniques.

Experience enhanced combat customization with more ways to expand one's own distinct fighting style. Through gameplay, players earn 'Skill Books' with unique benefits to build custom combat techniques. Infinite Windwalk and Limitless Exploration: Obtainable from the start, "Infinite Windwalk," once limited to a stamina bar, is now infinite! Infinite Windwalk (which includes both walking and sprinting) will whisk players into the air for a whole new form of long-form transportation.

Obtainable from the start, "Infinite Windwalk," once limited to a stamina bar, is now infinite! Infinite Windwalk (which includes both walking and sprinting) will whisk players into the air for a whole new form of long-form transportation. Deep Character Creation Tool: Players can create their own uniquely designed character with this highly customizable system, including stylizing character hair, facial structures, eye color, height, and body, and then export and share their character templates with other players.

Players can create their own uniquely designed character with this highly customizable system, including stylizing character hair, facial structures, eye color, height, and body, and then export and share their character templates with other players. Competitive PvP: Dungeon Raids: Blade & Soul NEO players can engage in numerous different PVP activities ranging from Field Combat to Faction Combat to organized 6v6 battlegrounds.

