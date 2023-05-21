Bleak Sword DX Is Coming To PC & Switch This June Devolver Digital has confirmed that Bleak Sword DX is set to be released next month, as PC and Switch players will see it shortly.

Devolver Digital revealed new details this week for the release of Bleak Sword DX, as the game will now be coming out next month for both PC and Nintendo Switch. The game has not been confirmed for a June 8th release, as developer More8Bit brings you one of the most challenging action fantasy games you'll see all year. You can read more about the game below, as well as check out the latest trailer for the game.

"Pure, thrilling, and wonderfully cruel, Bleak Sword DX is a dark fantasy action game challenging warriors to fight their way through compact, cursed diorama battlefields. Newly updated for PC, Bleak Sword DX expands on the critically acclaimed Apple Arcade version with elegant controls, three new game modes, and multiple gameplay and graphical improvements. Through twelve tense and deeply atmospheric chapters, you must lift the curse of the legendary Bleak Sword by striking down all manner of horrifying creatures across an oppressive world wielding fierce weaponry and powerful magic. This striking experience is scored by award-winning composer Jim Guthrie, with sound provided by famed designer Joonas Turner."

"DX includes all original Bleak Sword chapters plus the three DLC chapters complete with new level and enemy layouts. A brand new Randomizer campaign modifier throws you into a remixed version of the original game where leveling up or facing bosses in order is not guaranteed. Jump into the brand new Boss Run gauntlet and face all 12 in-game bosses back to back with only one health bar. Make one wrong step and prepare to pay dearly! The soul-crushing Arena mode throws you into a gladiator-style fight for survival. Fight increasingly difficult enemies and become a Bleak Sword legend. New attacks, parries, and counters complement a streamlined control system designed specifically for PC & console, while enhanced enemy AI makes them more unpredictable."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!