Blood Bowl 3 Reveals Plans For Post-Launch Content

Nacon revealed new details this week regarding Blood Bowl 3 as they showed off more of what's to come now that the game is out. For the first time in franchise history, the game will be moving into seasonal play, in which they will incorporate several different additions each time, as well as adding an updated format to the rules that will be used to encourage competition. And like it or not, they're adding a battle pass which they have called the Blood Pass. We have more info on the content coming, along with a video explaining part of it by Project Managers Gautier Brésard and Clément Nicolin.

The initial launch version of Blood Bowl 3 will include 12 factions, which is four more than featured in Blood Bowl 2. Every three months, a new season will begin, with each season adding a new faction and a new Blood Pass. The Blood Pass has 50 tiers that players achieve over the course of the season's matches. On successfully reaching certain tiers, players receive free rewards that they can use to customize their teams, including new accessories, balls, and dice. The top tier in the Blood Pass unlocks that season's new faction. There will also be a paid version of the Blood Pass. If players buy it, they can immediately play as the new faction and will unlock a reward at each of the 50 tiers completed.

More than any other Blood Bowl game before, Blood Bowl 3 focuses heavily on customization options and competition. While the Blood Pass lets players obtain certain items, the same items can also be obtained as in-game rewards or be purchased in the online store using Warpstone, the game's virtual currency. Whether unlocked for free or purchased from the store, the items are purely cosmetic. As far as competition is concerned, each player will be given a ranking when playing in competitive mode. In ranked matches, players go up against other players of the same level, progressively being challenged by coaches with more experience. The tournaments and league system are sure to be crowd-pleasers.