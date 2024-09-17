Posted in: 3D Realms, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Bloodless, Point N’ Sheeps

Bloodless Receives Nintendo Switch Release Date

Be prepared to pick up the fight once again and confront your past as Bloodless will arrive on the Nintendo Switch this October

Article Summary Bloodless launches on Nintendo Switch on October 10, 2024, with all previously released content included.

Play as Tomoe, a ronin sworn to non-lethal combat, disarming foes in beautifully rendered pixel-art world.

Master dash counters, ki-attacks, and customize Tomoe’s skills with crests and herb infusions for unique combos.

Explore Bakugawa, uncover emotional storytelling, and face extra challenges by collecting Warrior Idols.

Indie game developer Point N' Sheeps and publisher 3D Realms have confirmed an official release date for Bloodless on the Nintendo Switch. After already having a successful run on Steam, the game will be headed to the portable console with all of the content released to date on October 10, 2024. Along with the news comes a brand new trailer, showing off how it will play on the Switch, which we have for you above!

Bloodless

In Bloodless, you've relinquished your sword and sworn to never draw blood again. Engage your former allies at a disadvantage using only your bare hands to disarm them in hard-hitting, non-lethal combat. Master the dash counter and customize your playstyle to unleash devastating attacks and bring your foes to their knees. Explore Bakugawa's beautifully rendered pixel-art world as you battle to free it from the clutches of Shogun Akechi and bring peace to the land you once called home. Help ronin Tomoe to confront the ghosts of her past and to end the reign of violence of Shogun Akechi, her former master.

Unique Non-Lethal Combat: Tomoe has sworn not to take another life – master a combination of disarming counters and powerful ki-attacks to defeat your enemies.

Tomoe has sworn not to take another life – master a combination of disarming counters and powerful ki-attacks to defeat your enemies. Depth & Customization: Use special ki techniques for unique combos, as well as enhancements from crests and herb infusions you'll find across the land of Bakugawa.

Use special ki techniques for unique combos, as well as enhancements from crests and herb infusions you'll find across the land of Bakugawa. Striking Environments: Explore the sacred natural environments and oppressed districts of Bakugawa, which suffers under a violent and corrupt military regime.

Explore the sacred natural environments and oppressed districts of Bakugawa, which suffers under a violent and corrupt military regime. Emotional Storytelling: Seen as a coward and deserter in the eyes of her own people, Tomoe must return to her former land to spark the hope and courage Bakugawa needs to fight back.

Seen as a coward and deserter in the eyes of her own people, Tomoe must return to her former land to spark the hope and courage Bakugawa needs to fight back. Extra Challenges: Push your skills to the limit by collecting Warrior Idols scattered throughout Bakugawa and unlocking the Arenas.

